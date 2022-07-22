Three people are dead, as is the shooter, after an early morning shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday, July 22.
The shooter has been identified as Anthony Sherwin, 23, of Nebraska. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to according to Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
The three victims, who were not identified during a DCI press conference at about 11:45 a.m. Friday, were found at a campsite at the park. Sherwin's body was discovered at a separate location.
There is no longer a threat to the public, Krapfl said.
Maquoketa Cave State Park remains closed to the public at this time.
Maquoketa Caves State Park will remain temporarily closed following a shooting at the park on the morning of Friday, July 22.
Campers who were evacuated from the park are able to return there to retrieve their campers and belongings. They will be escorted.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm remains open, but patrons cannot drive through Maquoketa Caves State Park to get there. Visitors are instructed to take 94th Street to connect with 98th Avenue to get to the restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.