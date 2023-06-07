Zwingle Suns

The Zwingle Suns were champions of the Bellevue Braves Jess Tournament

The Louis F. Jess baseball tourney ended Saturday with the Zwingle Suns as tourney Champions. They defeated an excellent Epworth Orioles team 8-1 in the title game.

Max Kenney started on the bump for Zwingle with Dylan Gotto going for Epworth. Both starters were cruising along with the game knotted up at 1 in the seventh when Epworth loaded the bases with one out.  