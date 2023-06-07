The Louis F. Jess baseball tourney ended Saturday with the Zwingle Suns as tourney Champions. They defeated an excellent Epworth Orioles team 8-1 in the title game.
Max Kenney started on the bump for Zwingle with Dylan Gotto going for Epworth. Both starters were cruising along with the game knotted up at 1 in the seventh when Epworth loaded the bases with one out.
Maguire Fitzgerald was brought in to relieve Kenney, and promptly fanned two hitters ending the Oriole rally.
With two outs in the eighth and the game still tied, Zwingle mounted a rally that meant the end of Gotto's evening after he had fanned 11. John Cornelius came in from the pen only to have the Suns greet him with a pair of RBI hits, with a couple of errors adding to his misery. Zwingle ended up scoring six in the frame while sending 11 men to the plate. They added a run in the ninth for the final score.
Maguire Fitzgerald of Zwingle was named Most Valuable Pitcher and overall MVP of the tournament. Fitzgerald may have been channeling MLB Angel's star Ohtani as he was outstanding at the plate and on the hill. He closed out the title game fanning five in his 2 1/3 innings of relief while at the plate going 2-for-5 with a double.
Overall he pitched 12 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts while picking up 3 wins including a no-hitter. He also batted .583 for the tournament with a pair of doubles.
The consolation game of the afternoon saw Key West defeat Bernard 4-2. Mike Canavello clubbed a walk off home run sealing up third place in the tournament. Anthony Ruden came in from the pen to pick up the win.
Message to the Braves
“The 50th Louis F. Jess Tournament was a huge success. The Braves had their park looking great, the weather cooperated, and each team traveled very well, with their fans showing up to cheer them on.
Bellevue is very lucky to have the Braves team along with the beautiful baseball venue on which they've worked hard to create.
It was great seeing how many kids were at the games, running around, playing catch, maybe chasing foul balls, enjoying the music between innings, and generally having a ball at the ballpark.
Kudos also go to the umpiring crews. Without the "men in blue" there are no games. They aren't getting rich by putting themselves "out there", but are there because of their love of the game. They should be thanked at every opportunity. Good job. Thanks for a fine tournament Bellevue Braves. – Dave Valant
TOURNAMENT RE-CAP AND SEMI-FINALS
Jess tourney Wed. May 31 - Recap
The Louis F. Jess baseball tournament continued on Wednesday night May 31 with a pair of good ball games. In the first, it was Key West defeating Cascade 3-0. Anthony Ruden tossed a 1-hit shutout with 6 strikeouts in picking up the victory.
The nightcap saw Zwingle over Farley 5-3. Winning pitcher Maquire Fitzgerald tossed a 2-hitter and helped his own cause with a pair of hits. His battery mate David Janes did even more damage with a homer and double. Lefty Andy Seabrooke suffered the loss for Farley.
Jess Tourney Semi-finals Re-Cap
On Friday June 2nd the Semi-final games of the Louis F. Jess Baseball Tournament were held at Cole Park, and a nice crowd saw two good ballgames.
In the first game Epworth's Mitch Roeder and Bernard's Jack Carr locked up in a classic pitcher's duel. Going into the last inning there was no score. John Cornelius led off the Epworth half with a single, then reached second on a sacrifice bunt. He eventually came around to score the winning run on a throwing error, sending Epworth into the championship game.
The second game of the evening was a tight one also, with Zwingle defeating Key West 2-0.
Zwingle starter Isaac Evans, along with Max Hansen who came on to pick up the save combined for a 2-hit shut-out, while Andrew Kedman was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Key West.
Maquire Fitzgerald went 2 for 3 at the bat for Zwingle.
