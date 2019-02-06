 Class 1A Sectional 5 Wrestling

 Team Standings

Dyersville 174

Alburnett171

 North Linn 145.5

East Buchanan 139

Cascade 115

 Bellevue 114.5

Midland 112

 Central City 39

 The Comet wrestling squad competed in a tough sectional and came away with two champions in Zach Roeder at 120 lbs, and Hunter Clasen at 160 lbs.  

   Freshman Jacob Waller finished in second place to move  on to districts with state berths awaiting the top two individuals in each weight class.

 Comet  results

106 lbs-

 Levi Livermore 4th place scored nine team pts

120 lbs -

Zach Roeder 1st Place scored 21.5 team pts-advances to district meet

126 lbs-

Tyquan Strowder  5th  place scoring eight team points

 152 lbs

 Jacob Waller  placed second scoring 18  team pts-advances to district meet

 160 lbs-

 Hunter Clasen place first scoring 26-pts. advances to district meet

170 lbs-

Luke Giesemann place 3rd scoring 14 team points

 182 lbs-

 Brandon Bowman  placed third scoring 12 team points

 285 lbs-

 Kane Krabbenhoft placed fifth scoring 6 team points