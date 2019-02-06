Class 1A Sectional 5 Wrestling
Team Standings
Dyersville 174
Alburnett171
North Linn 145.5
East Buchanan 139
Cascade 115
Bellevue 114.5
Midland 112
Central City 39
The Comet wrestling squad competed in a tough sectional and came away with two champions in Zach Roeder at 120 lbs, and Hunter Clasen at 160 lbs.
Freshman Jacob Waller finished in second place to move on to districts with state berths awaiting the top two individuals in each weight class.
Comet results
106 lbs-
Levi Livermore 4th place scored nine team pts
120 lbs -
Zach Roeder 1st Place scored 21.5 team pts-advances to district meet
126 lbs-
Tyquan Strowder 5th place scoring eight team points
152 lbs
Jacob Waller placed second scoring 18 team pts-advances to district meet
160 lbs-
Hunter Clasen place first scoring 26-pts. advances to district meet
170 lbs-
Luke Giesemann place 3rd scoring 14 team points
182 lbs-
Brandon Bowman placed third scoring 12 team points
285 lbs-
Kane Krabbenhoft placed fifth scoring 6 team points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.