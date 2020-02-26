State Wrestling at Des Moines:
At Wells Fargo Arena, history making Comet wrestlers Luke Giesemann and Zach Roeder stepped out onto the mat to battle highly-rated competition. Both wrestlers lost in the first round, dropping them back to consolation matches with wrestlers that faced the same challenge they did in the first round.
State wrestling usually brings the best to state so things didn’t get any easier
Roeder and Giesemann lost close decisions which eliminated the two from the competition.
The fact that two athletes from Bellevue qualified for the state meet the same year is school history. Roeder did it two years in a row and Giesemann for the first time. Both are seniors at the High School and plan to continue their education and wrestle at the next level.
Luke is the son of Todd and Deb Giesemann of rural Bellevue. Zach is the son of Steve and Mel Roeder of Bellevue.
