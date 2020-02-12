Class 1A Sectional Wrestling
At Lisbon:
Bellevue’s Luke Giesemann captured the Class 1A 182-pound weight class in a sectional held at Lisbon.
Giesemann will lead a foursome of Comet wrestlers into the Class 1A Districts to be held at Wilton on Saturday, February 15 at noon.
Moving on are:
138 lbs Tyquan Strowder (2nd)
152 lbs Zach Roeder (2nd)
160 lbs-Jacob Waller (2nd)
182 lbs- Luke Giesemann (1st)
The team finished third with 117 points
The first and second place wrestlers in districts, in each class advance on to the state Tournament in the Wells Fargo Arena, DesMoines Iowa.
