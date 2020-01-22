Bellevue High School senior Zach Roeder, son of Steve and Melissa Roeder, earned his 100th Career Wrestling Victory last Tuesday night – and added another three wins on Thursday at home. Roeder is only the fifth student-athlete from BHS to achieve 100 wins. Pictured congratulating young Roeder are Bellevue Wrestling coaches (from left) Cole Pritchard, Dave Ripperger, Zach Roeder, Pat Bauer and Steve Roeder. SEE MORE WRESTLING NEWS ON PAGE 11.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 22°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 22°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:21 AM
- Sunset: 05:02:44 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tonight
Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.44 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.14 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.64 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.25 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 72% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
