Zach Roeder 100 Wins

Bellevue High School senior Zach Roeder, son of Steve and Melissa Roeder, earned his 100th Career Wrestling Victory last Tuesday night – and added another three wins on Thursday at home. Roeder is only the fifth student-athlete from BHS to achieve 100 wins. Pictured congratulating young Roeder are Bellevue Wrestling coaches (from left) Cole Pritchard, Dave Ripperger, Zach Roeder, Pat Bauer and Steve Roeder. SEE MORE WRESTLING NEWS ON PAGE 11.