Girls Regional
Tournament play
Maquoketa Valley 42
Marquette 17
At Delhi:
Marquette girls basketball season ended with a first round 42-17 loss to a good Maquoketa Valley team. The loss moves the Mohawks to 9-13 for the year.
The 13-9 Wildcats ran out a to a 15-4 lead after one quarter enroute to their lopsided victory. Defense and experience held the Mohawks to single digit scoring in all four quarters
.The lead grew to 27-11 at halftime. The second half the game was low scoring and the Wildcats moved their record to 13-9 and a date with a 19-2 North Linn, Feb. 15 in a quarter-final regional game.
Marquette will lose two seniors in Kaylee Koos and Holly Beauchamp.
Coach Jim Kettmann commented on his team,” Led by our two seniors Kaylee and Holly our girls played with great intensity and effort, as we have all year. Our defense and rebounding were once again good against a physical and athletic Maquoketa Valley Team. Unfortunately we couldn’t get shots to fall which resulted in our season coming to and end. “
Boys regular
season final
Easton Valley 66
Marquette 28
At the MEC:
In the regular season finally for Marquette the visiting Easton Valley River Hawks raced out to a 19-0 lead enroute to a 66-28 win over the Mohawks.
The 18-2 visitors kept the pace up and led 34-9 at the half. In all ten River Hawks scored in the lopsided win.
The shorthanded Mohawks were led by Caden Kettmann with 10- points and seven rebounds. The loss moves the Mohawks to 12-10 heading into tournament play on Feb. 14 at 6:30 vs Bellevue at Mile’s Gym.
