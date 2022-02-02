Non- Conference
Boys
Bellevue 39
Marquette 35
At the High School:
Local High School teams came together to support the fight against cancer. It was a White-Out Night for fans in a match-up of two rivals that love the game.
The game was a bonus for the fans, a back and forth battle never separated by more then seven points. A fast-paced game with two evenly-matched teams that traded baskets seven different times with the score tied five times.
Both teams like to play an up-tempo game, scoring fast and easy. It was low scoring half though, with Marquette up 21-20.
The lead changed hands to start the third, Baskets by Jensen Wedeking and then Caden Kettmann gave Marquette the lead.
Jackson Mueller scored six points and the Comets went on a 11-0 run. Marquette answered with an 8-1 run to tie it at 33-33 with 5:39 left in the game.
The Comets had the youthful Marquette team on the run. A 5-0 spurt and defense sent the Comets ahead for good. Deep threes were not there in the closing seconds for Marqutte, and the game was final at 39-34.
Jackson Mueller led all scores with14 points, while Konner Still led Marquette with 11-points.
The Comets moved to 8-9 for the year. Marquette dropped to 10-9 for the season
Conference
Monticello 56
Bellevue 43
At Monticello:
The top rated Class 2A Panthers used a 16-6 second quarter run to earn a 56-43 win over a scrappy Comet bunch.
The game was 27-16 at the half the closest the Comets would get. Just 2-points separated the teams in each of the other three quarters.
Cole Heim scored 13 points for Bellevue. Robert Paulson grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. The Comets fell to 7-8 and the Panthers moved to 14-0.
Mid Prairie 54
Bellevue 45
At Bellevue:
The unbeaten Hawks improved to 17-0 with a River Valley Conference road win over the Comets.
In the first half, the Comets played right with the visiting Hawks. They turned a 10-7 deficit into a 15-14 lead at after one quarter. They pushed that to 28-23 at the half. It was 33-33 with one quarter to play.
The deep unbeaten Hawks finally took a 45-41 lead and the Comets went cold and the Hawks finished it off 54-45 .
Jensen Wedeking scored 10-points (1st half) to lead Bellevue. Jackson Mueller and Colby Sieverding added nine points each for the 7-9 Comets. The Hawks had three players score in double figures.
Girls
Mid-Prairie 52
Bellevue 45
At Bellevue:
A tough loss for the Comets. They held the lead through three quarters at 41-39. The 4th quarter was disastrous as they were out scored 13-4, losing 52-45. That snapped their seven game winning streak and moved them to 11-6 overall, 10-5 in the River Valley Conference.
Mariah Hueneke led the Comets with 18 points, Ka'Lynn DeShaw added 11 and Kalesia DeShaw chipped in with 10.
