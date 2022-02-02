Non- Conference

Boys

 Bellevue 39

 Marquette 35

 At the High School:

 Local High School teams came together to support the fight against cancer. It was a White-Out Night for fans in a match-up of two rivals that love the game.

  The game was a bonus for the fans, a back and forth battle  never separated by more then seven points. A fast-paced game with two evenly-matched teams that traded baskets seven different times with the score tied five times.

 Both teams like to play an up-tempo  game, scoring fast and easy. It was low scoring half though, with Marquette up 21-20.

 The lead changed hands to start the third, Baskets by Jensen Wedeking and then Caden Kettmann gave Marquette the lead.

  Jackson Mueller scored six points and the Comets went on a 11-0 run. Marquette answered with an 8-1 run to tie it at 33-33 with 5:39 left in the game.

 The Comets had the youthful Marquette team on the run. A 5-0 spurt and defense sent the Comets ahead for good.  Deep threes were not there in the closing seconds for Marqutte, and the game was final at 39-34.

 Jackson Mueller led all scores with14 points, while Konner Still led Marquette with 11-points.

 The Comets moved to 8-9 for the year. Marquette dropped to 10-9 for the season

Conference

Monticello 56

Bellevue 43

At Monticello:

The top rated Class 2A Panthers used a 16-6 second quarter run to earn a 56-43 win over a scrappy Comet bunch.  

 The game was 27-16 at the half the closest the Comets would get. Just  2-points separated the teams in each of the other three quarters.

 Cole Heim scored 13 points for Bellevue. Robert Paulson grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. The Comets fell to 7-8 and the Panthers moved to 14-0.

Mid Prairie 54

Bellevue 45

 At Bellevue:

 The unbeaten Hawks improved to 17-0 with a River Valley Conference road win over the Comets.       

 In the first half, the Comets played right with the  visiting Hawks. They turned a 10-7 deficit into a 15-14 lead at after one quarter. They pushed that to 28-23 at the half. It was 33-33 with one quarter to play.

 The deep unbeaten Hawks finally took a 45-41 lead and the Comets went cold and the Hawks finished it off 54-45 .

 Jensen Wedeking scored 10-points (1st half) to lead Bellevue. Jackson Mueller and Colby Sieverding added nine points each for the 7-9 Comets. The Hawks had three players score in double figures.  

Girls

Mid-Prairie 52

 Bellevue 45

At Bellevue:

 A tough loss for the Comets. They held the lead through three quarters at 41-39. The 4th quarter was disastrous as they were out scored 13-4, losing 52-45. That snapped their seven game winning streak and moved them to 11-6 overall, 10-5 in the River Valley Conference.

 Mariah Hueneke led the Comets with 18 points, Ka'Lynn DeShaw added 11 and Kalesia DeShaw chipped in with 10.