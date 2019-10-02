West Liberty 3
Bellevue 0
At West Liberty:
In a battle of Comet teams
the Bellevue Comets dropped a cross-district volleyball match in straight sets to West Liberty 25-12, 25-15, and 25-12.
The rated 12-2 host defense forced Bellevue into several miscues that led to 20-points. Bellevue missed seven serves at critical times that aided the host team.
Bellevue's top offensive weapons mustered only 12 kills in 5 attacks in the three sets, five kills a set. The Comets did register four blocks in the match.
The loss drops the Bellevue Comets to 12-9 for the season
Team Stats
Kills-
Lindsey Banowetz 4
Shayla Oster 4
Maddie Schmidt 4
Assists-
Brin Daugherty 13,
Paige Klein 2
Serves-
Paige Klein 6-8, ace
Maddie Schmidt 5-5
Digs-
Paige Klein 7
Maddie Schmidt 5
Taylor Wagner, Brin Daugherty, Lindsey Banowetz, three each.
