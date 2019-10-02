Maddie Schmidt

Maddie Schmidt, a junior all-around player for the Comets, passes the ball into the front court. 

 West Liberty 3

 Bellevue 0

At West Liberty:

  In a battle of Comet teams

the Bellevue Comets dropped a cross-district volleyball match in straight  sets to West Liberty 25-12, 25-15, and 25-12.

The rated 12-2 host defense forced Bellevue into several miscues that led to 20-points. Bellevue missed seven serves at critical times that aided the host team.

 Bellevue's top offensive weapons mustered only 12 kills in 5 attacks in the three sets, five kills a set. The Comets did register four blocks in the match.

 The loss drops the Bellevue Comets to 12-9 for the season

Team Stats

 Kills-

 Lindsey Banowetz 4

Shayla Oster 4

 Maddie Schmidt 4

Assists-

Brin Daugherty 13,

Paige Klein 2

 Serves-

  Paige Klein 6-8, ace

Maddie Schmidt 5-5

 Digs-

Paige Klein 7

Maddie Schmidt 5

Taylor Wagner, Brin Daugherty, Lindsey Banowetz, three each.