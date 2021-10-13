Marquette Invitational
At Bellevue Golf Club:
The annual Marquette Invitational was run on the Bellevue Golf Club Golf Course with Wahlert winning the team girls title and the Southwestern CO-OP team the boys title. Marquette boys teams came in 3rd, and the girls were 2nd.
Boys team results
Southwestern 36
Wahlert 44
Marquette 86
Prince of Peace 93
Wilton 114
Marquette team
Mika Lensker 8th-19:11
Andrew Schmidt 10th -19:38
Trevor Klein 20-21:25
Nolan Tracy 22nd 22:06
Ethan DeSotel 26 23:34-
Girls Team results
Wahlert 21
Marquette 36
Marquette team
Holly Beauchamp 3rd-21:07
Allison Kettmann 4th- 21:28
Kaylee Koos 8th 22:55
Kayln Skrivesth 10th-25:24
Alaina DeSotel 11th 33:59
