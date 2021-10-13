Marquette Logo

 Marquette Invitational

At Bellevue Golf Club:

The annual Marquette Invitational was run on the Bellevue Golf Club Golf Course with Wahlert winning  the  team   girls  title and the Southwestern CO-OP team the boys title. Marquette boys  teams came in 3rd, and the girls were 2nd.

      Boys team results

Southwestern 36

 Wahlert 44

 Marquette 86

Prince of Peace 93

 Wilton 114

   Marquette team

Mika Lensker 8th-19:11

Andrew Schmidt 10th -19:38

Trevor Klein 20-21:25

 Nolan Tracy 22nd 22:06

Ethan DeSotel 26 23:34-

 Girls Team results

 Wahlert 21

 Marquette 36

 Marquette team

Holly Beauchamp 3rd-21:07

Allison Kettmann 4th- 21:28

Kaylee Koos 8th 22:55

Kayln Skrivesth 10th-25:24

Alaina DeSotel 11th 33:59