Bellevue 3
Easton Valley 0
At Preston:
Bellevue opened its 2019 volleyball season with a hard fought sweep over the Easton Valley River Hawks. The scores went 26-24, 25-11, 25-23 Comets.
The balanced offense (31-kills) was led by Lindsey Banowetz with 9 kills. Lauren Dema and Maddie Schmidt each added 6. Brin Daugherty scored 26 assists for the Comets.
The defense was keyed by Paige Klein with 4-aces, 27 good passes and 10-digs. Schmidt added 8-digs. Banowetz had three-blocks while Dema had two.
“We were led by our six seniors in our season opening sweep of the River Hawks. The team has displayed good team chemistry and continues to improve daily,” commented Coach Jodi Heim ,
River Hawk Tournament Scores
Bellevue Scores
At Preston:
Bellevue 21-21
Easton Valley 14-19
In first round acton of the River Hawk Invitational the Comets beat the host team in straight sets 21-14, 21-19.
Maddie Schmidt and Lindsey Banowetz had two kills each.
Bellevue 21-21
Cedar Valley Christian 13-12
In match #2 the Comets swept CVC in straight sets. Lindsey Banowetz knocked down seven kills for the Comets
Bellevue21-21
Marquette 12-10
In third 3rd match the Comets swept the Mohawks 21-12, 21-10 Brin Daugherty netted 5-kills and Lindsey Banowetz three for Bellevue. Maddie Schmidt & Paige Klein each had two ace serves
EdCo 21-21
Bellevue 14-7
Match #4 had the Comets fall to the EdCo Vikings in straight sets. It was tough for the Comets as they had just four kills in the match.
Wilton 21-21
Bellevue 11-11
Match #5 saw the Comets lose in straight sets to Conference foe Wilton. No one for the Comets had more then two kills,
Marquette Scores
Wilton 19-21-15
Marquette 21- 16 -3
The Mohawks came out and beat the Beavers in game one. Wilton rebounded winning sets two and three to win the match 2-1. Ellie O’Brien notched three kills for the Mohawks.
EdCo 21-21
Marquette 18 -19
The Mohawks fell to conference foe EdCo in two sets. Ellie O’Brien had three kills.
Bellevue 21-21
Marquette12-10
The Comets won the city match-up in straight sets.
Cedar Valley Christian
21-21
Marquette 12-19
The Mohawks could not overcome the Huskies balance and lost in two sets to a another conference foe. Ellie O’Brien had four kills for the Mohawks.
Easton Valley 21-20-15
Marquette 11-22-11
In their final match a hard fought battle the Mohawks pushed the River Hawks to three sets before losing. Ellie O’Brien had 6- kills for the Mohawks
“Marquette opened our season with a lot of energy, winning the first set against Wilton,” commented Coach Andy Bishop. “Despite not winning a match, the girls played hard in every match and pushed their final match to three sets before falling,”
