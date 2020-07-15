Boys
Bellevue 8
Tipton 2
At Tipton:
Cole Swartz pitched a complete 5-hitter game, allowing just two runs. Six different players had RBIs to support Swartz’s effort.
North Cedar 7
Bellevue 3
At Lowden;
The Knights scored three runs in the fifth to pull away from a 4-3 lead and gain the victory. Andrew Swartz hit a home run and Paxton Felderman had an RBI single for Bellevue. Felderman took the loss for the Comets on the mound.
Camanche 14
Bellevue 1
At Cole Park:
An eight-run third inning powered the Indians to a 14-1 win in a game, shortened by the mercy rule. They banged out 13 hits and played error-free ball in the lopsided victory. Jackson Wagner plated the Comets only run with one of the team’s three hits.
West Liberty 7
Bellevue 3
At Cole Park:
West Liberty scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Comets.
Bellevue held a 3-1 lead after four innings. The visitors, howeverm tied it with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and won it with a four-run seventh inning. Cole Swartz was the tough luck loser on the mound, allowing just four earned runs on six hits in 6 and 2/3 innings. The Comets committed six errors in the loss.
Durant 9
Bellevue 2
At Cole Park:
The heavy hitting Wildcats banged out 16-hits in a 9-2 win over the Comets. Bellevue got just three hits off of Durant pitchers.
Nick Deppe was the starting Comet pitcher. Jackson Wagner and Deppe had the Comet RBIs.
Girls
Central City 1
Marquette 0 (8-innings)
At Central City:
The Mohawks dropped an eight-inning well-played conference game 1-0 to Central City last week. The Mohawks had nine hits and Grace Tath pitched a complete game, not allowing a single earned run. Delaney Banowetz had two doubles among the five Marquette hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.