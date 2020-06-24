BHS Baseball

In the first inning of the Comets home opener, pitcher Dawson Weber  appears to tag out a Regal runner at home. The Regals scored 10 runs in the inning and rolled to a 17-0 victory over Bellevue. 

Boys

  Cascade 17

 Bellevue 6

At Cascade;

 A game that was tied 4 to 4 in the bottom of the sixth turned into a shortened contest by the mercy rule.  The Cougars scored eight runs in the fifth inning and ended it the next inning with five more runs.

Box Score

Cascade 17 15 2

 Bellevue 6 10 1

 Leading hitters B-Cole Swartz 2x4, Andrew Swartz 2x4 and Ryder Kilburg 2x3 led the Comets 10-hit attack. Cole Swartz absorbed the loss.

 Bellevue 9

 West Branch 6

At West Branch:

 Trailing 4-1 to start the fourth, Bellevue scored seven times and went on  to a 9-6 win over West Branch.  Paxton Felderman pitched a complete game win.

 Regina 17

 Bellevue 0

At Cole Park:

 I n a game shortened by the mercy rule, the visiting Regals scored 10-runs in the first inning enroute to a 17-0 win over the Comets. The Comets managed just two hits off Regina’s pitching. Nick Deppe was the losing pitcher.

Girls

 Cascade 10

 Bellevue 0

 At Cascade:

 The Comets dropped their opener 1-0 to the Cougars. Bellevue managed just three hits in a game shortened by the ten run  rule.  Erin Sprank took the pitching loss.

 Box score

 Cascade 10 9 0

 Bellevue 0 3 4

  Leading hitters- B- None  C-Simon2x3, Alyssa Koppes 2x3 WP- Simon LP- Erin Sprank

 West Branch 9

 Bellevue 3

 At West Branch:

Despite out-hitting the Bears 12-10, the Comets dropped a  cross conference match-up 9-3. Erin Sprank, the Comets freshman pitcher,  took the loss. The young Comet hurler is still looking for her first victory in a Bellevue uniform.

 Regina 10

 Bellevue 2

At Cole Park;

  The visiting Regals capitalized with two outs on Comet mistakes to score four runs in their first at-bat, and went on to a 10-2 victory over the 0-4 Comets.

 Erin Sprank pitched well in a losing effort and Brianna Laughlin hit a home run to lead the offense.