Boys
Cascade 17
Bellevue 6
At Cascade;
A game that was tied 4 to 4 in the bottom of the sixth turned into a shortened contest by the mercy rule. The Cougars scored eight runs in the fifth inning and ended it the next inning with five more runs.
Box Score
Cascade 17 15 2
Bellevue 6 10 1
Leading hitters B-Cole Swartz 2x4, Andrew Swartz 2x4 and Ryder Kilburg 2x3 led the Comets 10-hit attack. Cole Swartz absorbed the loss.
Bellevue 9
West Branch 6
At West Branch:
Trailing 4-1 to start the fourth, Bellevue scored seven times and went on to a 9-6 win over West Branch. Paxton Felderman pitched a complete game win.
Regina 17
Bellevue 0
At Cole Park:
I n a game shortened by the mercy rule, the visiting Regals scored 10-runs in the first inning enroute to a 17-0 win over the Comets. The Comets managed just two hits off Regina’s pitching. Nick Deppe was the losing pitcher.
Girls
Cascade 10
Bellevue 0
At Cascade:
The Comets dropped their opener 1-0 to the Cougars. Bellevue managed just three hits in a game shortened by the ten run rule. Erin Sprank took the pitching loss.
Box score
Cascade 10 9 0
Bellevue 0 3 4
Leading hitters- B- None C-Simon2x3, Alyssa Koppes 2x3 WP- Simon LP- Erin Sprank
West Branch 9
Bellevue 3
At West Branch:
Despite out-hitting the Bears 12-10, the Comets dropped a cross conference match-up 9-3. Erin Sprank, the Comets freshman pitcher, took the loss. The young Comet hurler is still looking for her first victory in a Bellevue uniform.
Regina 10
Bellevue 2
At Cole Park;
The visiting Regals capitalized with two outs on Comet mistakes to score four runs in their first at-bat, and went on to a 10-2 victory over the 0-4 Comets.
Erin Sprank pitched well in a losing effort and Brianna Laughlin hit a home run to lead the offense.
