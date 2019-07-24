13U State Championship

  A Dubuque based  youth 13U baseball team captured the  13U AA Division state baseball championship played in Cedar Rapids June 28-30.

  The Dubuque Bombers with ties to Bellevue  (Kannon  Still and Isaac Pfeiffer) lost both games in pool play  but rallied in bracket play to win the whole tournament.

  In bracket play they beat the No.3-seed, the No. 8 seed  to reach the semi-finals. In semifinal play they beat the No.2 seed and No.8 seed to win the tournament.  They scored   seven runs in the  8th inning of the Championship game to seal the victory.

  Coaching the Bombers were Jay Kirman, Keith Weber and Kyle Pfeiffer. Team members pictured front row left to right include  Kannon Still, Isaac Pfeiffer, Sam Weber,  Alex Kirman, and Devon Cook. Back row left to right: Alex Kress,  Anthony Graham,  Christian Pettinger and Cael Patters. 