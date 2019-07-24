A Dubuque based youth 13U baseball team captured the 13U AA Division state baseball championship played in Cedar Rapids June 28-30.
The Dubuque Bombers with ties to Bellevue (Kannon Still and Isaac Pfeiffer) lost both games in pool play but rallied in bracket play to win the whole tournament.
In bracket play they beat the No.3-seed, the No. 8 seed to reach the semi-finals. In semifinal play they beat the No.2 seed and No.8 seed to win the tournament. They scored seven runs in the 8th inning of the Championship game to seal the victory.
Coaching the Bombers were Jay Kirman, Keith Weber and Kyle Pfeiffer. Team members pictured front row left to right include Kannon Still, Isaac Pfeiffer, Sam Weber, Alex Kirman, and Devon Cook. Back row left to right: Alex Kress, Anthony Graham, Christian Pettinger and Cael Patters.
