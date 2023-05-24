Cameron Templeton and Cal Bonifas

Cal Bonifas was brilliant on the hill on Friday. Bonifas threw a no-hitter to lead Marquette past North Cedar 24-0 in game one of the double header.

Cameron Templeton, Caden Kettman, Cameron Casel each had 2 hits on the night. Templeton and Justin Sieverson each had doubles.