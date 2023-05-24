Cal Bonifas was brilliant on the hill on Friday. Bonifas threw a no-hitter to lead Marquette past North Cedar 24-0 in game one of the double header.
Cameron Templeton, Caden Kettman, Cameron Casel each had 2 hits on the night. Templeton and Justin Sieverson each had doubles.
Cal Bonifus allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Dylan Bush took the loss for North Cedar. The pitcher went three innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out five.
Marquette tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Cameron Templeton led the way with three.
Cameron Templeton was also brilliant on the mound on Friday night, as he threw the second no no-hitter of the night to lead Marquette past North Cedar 23-0.
Cameron Templeton collected five hits on the night going 5 for 5 with 3 RBIs to help lead Marquette to victory. Templeton singled twice in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fourth. Cameron Casel went 4 for 5 on the night also with 3 RBIs. Caden Kettman added a triple with 2 RBIs on the night
Cam Templeton led the Marquette team to victory on the pitcher's mound. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 12 and walking one.
Hunter Lahanan took the loss for North Cedar. The pitcher allowed seven hits and ten runs over three and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.
