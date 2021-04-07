Casey Tath and Jack Hiland recently competed in the AAU 9th/10th Grade National Dual Tournament as members of the Iowa Blue squad.
This marks the first time any Comet wrestlers have participated in this event. The tournament attracted 20 teams from seven states including Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming. Individual competitors included state champions as well as state qualifiers from their respective states.
The tournament gave Tath and Hiland an opportunity to compete against high level competition, make some new friends from across the state, and try new wrestling techniques that they would not normally use.
The boys competed in eight matches over two days. Both Tath and Hiland finished the weekend with a 3-5 record.
“With the off-season upon us, there will be many wrestling opportunities in the weeks and months to come including camps and tournaments,” said coach Dave Ripperger, who noted that folks can find the latest on the Bellevue wrestling facebook page.
