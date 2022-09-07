The Bellevue boys cross country team, with a deep returning squad, took the Bellevue Twilight Run title easily, with Maquoketa finishing second in the team race. The Comets finished with four runners in the top five finishers.

The Maquoketa Girls cross country team won a team title at the Twilight run, for the first time in a long time. Maquoketa scored 29 points while Bellevue came in second with 38.