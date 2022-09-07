The Bellevue boys cross country team, with a deep returning squad, took the Bellevue Twilight Run title easily, with Maquoketa finishing second in the team race. The Comets finished with four runners in the top five finishers.
The Maquoketa Girls cross country team won a team title at the Twilight run, for the first time in a long time. Maquoketa scored 29 points while Bellevue came in second with 38.
Easton Valley, and Marquette Catholic did not have any team points.
Team scores — 1. Bellevue 20; 2. Maquoketa 41; Marquette Catholic (no score), Easton Valley (no score).
Top 5 Individuals — 1. Payton Griebel (Bellevue) 12:24; 2. Aiden Onken (Bellevue) 13:04; 3. Ben Steinbeck (Bellevue) 13:16; 4. Max Notz (Maquoketa) 14:03; 5. Connor Kilburg (Bellevue) 14:06.
Maquoketa Individuals — 4. Max Notz 14:03; 6. Jacob Nabb 14:35; 8. Conner DeForest 14:39; 10. Brecklin Downey 15:05; 13. Jayden Koos 15:37; 16. Mason Smith 15:58; 24. Aiden Claus 18:28; 26. Kyle Simmons 21:31.
Easton Valley — 7. Cole Venema 14:36; 14. Gregory Hoffman 15:50; 22. John Portz 17:33.
Team scores — 1. Maquoketa 29; 2. Bellevue 38; 3. Easton Valley (no score), Marquette Catholic (No score).
Top 5 Individuals — 1. Izzy Hardin (Maquoketa) 16:01; 2. Reese Kuhlman (Maquoketa) 16:14, 3. Grace Hingtgen (Bellevue) 17:21; 4. Jess Dever (Marquette) 17:33; 5. Gabby Hingtgen (Bellevue) 17:35.
Maquoketa Individuals — 1. Izzy Hardin 16:01; 2. Reese Kuhlman 16:14; 6. 6. Maelyn Kluever 17:55; 8. Ali SAimmons 18:17; 12.
Easton Valley — 13. Bailey Sullivan 20:01; 15. Chloe Bowling 21:46; 16. Shy Bowling 27:04.
