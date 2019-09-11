At the High School
The annual Twilight fun run held at Bellevue High School saw four schools compete to run in the4K races. Hosted by Bellevue, ,teams from Maquoketa, Easton Valley and Marquette ran for fun with no team scores kept.
For the girls Marquette’s Halle Kilburg was first followed by the Comets Gabby Williamson runner-up..
The boys race was won by Bellevue’s Brady Griebel and Easton Valley’s Aiden Gruver finished second.
`Local Girls results
1st. Halle Kilburg MHS
2nd Gabby Williamson BHS
3rd. Holly Beauchamp MHS
5th Kaylee Koos MHS
7th Delaney Dunne BHS
9th Allison Kettmann MHS
10th Miranda Peters MHS
11th Molly Muenster MHS
Local Boys results
1st Brady Griebel BHS
4th Parker Mueller MHS
5th Abe Steinbeck BHS
6th Aiden Onken BHS
7th Sam Dunne BHS
8th Nic Hager MHS
9th Marcus Anderson BHS
10th Nolan Tracy MHS
11th Zach Roeder BHS
12th Ben Steinbeck BHS
14th Jake Bormann BHS
16th Cade Smith BHS
19th Jared Fite BHS
23rd Jayden Koos BHS
26th Ethan DeSotel MHS
27th Nathan Roth BHS
28th Trevor Klein MHS
30th Lucas Siegwarth BHS
