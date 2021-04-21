The Bellevue Boys captured a three team golf meet held at the Bellevue Golf Course.
The Comets carded a 9-hole four man score of 176 to under score the Marquette Boys by 24- strokes. 178-202. Easton Valley was third with a 208 team score
Ashton Felderman shot 40 for Medalist Honors, Tyler Nemmers 42 (runner-up) ,Jensen Wedeking 45 and Nick Deppe 49.
The Mohawks were led by Christian Prull with a 45.Tristan Pfiffner shot 49, Aidan Clausen 53 and Nicholas Saeugling 55
Easton Valley was led by Ethan Farrell with 45.
