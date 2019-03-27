Tri Rivers Conference Indoor Track  

In the Chlapaty Sports Complex on the Campus of the University of Dubuque, the Tri Rivers teams ran their indoor track meet.

No team scores were available from the meet.

   Marquette  Boys results

55-meters

12th - Nick Hager

200 meters-

20th- Nick Hager

400 meters

 11th Nick Hager

1600 meters-

8th Jeb Schwager

 Shot put -

20th -Spencer Haxmeier

29th -Garrett Krieg

 Marquette girls results

 55-meters

 21st - Josie Theisen

24th- Katherine Heimbach

200 meters-

 14th Josie Theisen

800 meters-

2nd-Halle Kilburg

9th -Kaylee Koos

55 hurdles-

22nd -Allison Kettmann

26th Hannah Litterer

 4x200 relay

8th 2:26 Josie Theisen Katherine Heimbach, Hannah Litterer, Molly Muenster

High jump-

7th-Hannah Litterer

8th - Allison Kettmann

Long jump-

17th - Molly Muenster

20th- Josie Theisen

Shot put

 9th- Emma Callaghan

24th- Brooklyn Moore