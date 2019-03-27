Tri Rivers Conference Indoor Track
In the Chlapaty Sports Complex on the Campus of the University of Dubuque, the Tri Rivers teams ran their indoor track meet.
No team scores were available from the meet.
Marquette Boys results
55-meters
12th - Nick Hager
200 meters-
20th- Nick Hager
400 meters
11th Nick Hager
1600 meters-
8th Jeb Schwager
Shot put -
20th -Spencer Haxmeier
29th -Garrett Krieg
Marquette girls results
55-meters
21st - Josie Theisen
24th- Katherine Heimbach
200 meters-
14th Josie Theisen
800 meters-
2nd-Halle Kilburg
9th -Kaylee Koos
55 hurdles-
22nd -Allison Kettmann
26th Hannah Litterer
4x200 relay
8th 2:26 Josie Theisen Katherine Heimbach, Hannah Litterer, Molly Muenster
High jump-
7th-Hannah Litterer
8th - Allison Kettmann
Long jump-
17th - Molly Muenster
20th- Josie Theisen
Shot put
9th- Emma Callaghan
24th- Brooklyn Moore
