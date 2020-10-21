Conference Pool play
Marquette 15 21 17
CVC 21 14 7
Mohawk Stats
Kills-
Ellie O’Brien 7, Holly Kremer 6
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 15
Ace- Elise Kilburg 2
Digs-
Elise Kilburg 15 ( Soph. 500 in her career0
Lisbon 21 21
Marquette 17 13
Mohawk stats
Kills- Ellie O’Brien 10
Assist-
Emma Callaghan 10
Ace-
Holly Kremer and O’Brien one each
Blocks-
Maura Tracy- 2
Digs-
Elise Kilburg and Holly Kremer 6-each
Second round play
Consolation play
#1 Starmont 25 25
#4 Marquette 15 20
At the MEC
The Mohawks pushed the top seed before falling in two sets.
Stats
Kills-
Ellie O’Brien 5
Assists
- Emma Callaghan 8
Ace-
Ellie O’Brien 2
Digs-
Elise Kilburg 9
POP 25 25
Marquette 11 12
At the MEC: the Mohawks lost in straight sets to the Irish
Stats
Kills-
Holly Kremer 5
Assist-
Emma Callaghan 7
Ace-
Holly Kremer 2
Dig-
Emma Callaghan 3
