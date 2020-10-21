Marquette Logo

  Conference Pool play

Marquette 15 21 17

 CVC 21 14 7

Mohawk  Stats

 Kills-

Ellie O’Brien 7, Holly Kremer 6

 Assists-

 Emma Callaghan 15

 Ace-  Elise Kilburg 2

 Digs-

 Elise Kilburg 15 ( Soph. 500 in her career0

Lisbon 21  21

 Marquette 17 13

 Mohawk stats

 Kills- Ellie O’Brien 10

 Assist-

 Emma Callaghan 10

 Ace-

  Holly Kremer and O’Brien one each

 Blocks-

Maura Tracy- 2

 Digs-

Elise Kilburg and Holly Kremer 6-each

Second round play

 Consolation play

 #1 Starmont 25 25

 #4 Marquette  15  20

 At the MEC

 The Mohawks pushed the top seed before falling in two sets.

 Stats

 Kills-

 Ellie O’Brien 5

 Assists

- Emma Callaghan 8

Ace-

 Ellie O’Brien 2

 Digs-

 Elise Kilburg 9

 POP 25 25

Marquette 11 12

At the MEC: the Mohawks lost in straight sets to the Irish

 Stats

 Kills-

Holly Kremer 5

 Assist-

 Emma Callaghan 7

 Ace-

 Holly Kremer 2

 Dig-

 Emma Callaghan 3

 

   