Coaches of the Tri-Rivers Conference met recently to honor their All-Conference players.
The state-qualified Marquette Girls Basketball team was well represented on the Tri-Rivers East Team.
Veteran Mohawk Coach Jim Kettmann was voted Coach of the Year by his peers for guiding his team to a 21-2 record and state qualifier.
Kettmann also was voted Class 1A Northeast District Coach of the Year.
First team picks were their two leading scorers senior Teona Richman and junior Miranda Peters. On the second team was junior Tori Michel third in scoring and leading rebounder. Senior Macey Kremer was placed on the Honorable Mention team.
The Mohawk’s Teona Richman and Miranda Peters were voted on the Northeast All-District Class 1A team.
