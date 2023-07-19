Several Marquette players were recently selected to Tri-Rivers All-Conference Teams.
1st Team: Cam Templeton-Infield
Justin Severson-Outfield
2nd Team: Cam Casel-Outfield
Cal Bonifas-Pitcher
Honorable Mention
Aiden Clausen
Cam Templeton was also awarded 1st Team All-District honors for Class 2A NE District, as well as being selected for the 2023 IHSBCA Prospect Showcase event for top sophomores and junior prospects in the state held on July 22 in Pleasant Hill, IA.
