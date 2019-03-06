Tri Rivers
All-Conference
Marquette Boys Basketball saw three players selected on the Tri Rivers East Al Conference Teams. all are seniors. Danny Koos and Ethan Pfiffner were voted on the 2nd team and Ty sParker was on the Honorable Mention team.
