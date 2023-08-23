The Jackson County Treasurer’s office will be getting a front office remodel.
Treasurer Beth Gerlach presented a proposal for a new countertop, which will add about 9-feet of depth, to the Jackson County Supervisors’ meeting last week.
The plan meets requirements for the American with Disabilities Act and also puts more space between her staff and their customers, she said.
It also gives the office the option of placing a third computer on the counter, she added.
The plexiglass presently being used at the Treasurer’s front counter makes it difficult for people on both sides of the glass to carry on a conversation, she said.
The wider counter will allow for safe distances and make communicate with customers easier.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked Gerlach if she had any safety concerns.
“I don’t feel any threat,” Gerlach said. She estimated that 90% of the people entering the courthouse are doing business in the treasurer’s office to pay property taxes or renew licenses.
Gerlach also presented her semi-annual report that showed that all the office’s accounts were balanced at the end of June. She and her staff balance the accounts each day, even finding 45 cents, which gave them “a real tough time until we found it.”
In other business:
nAfter a public hearing which received no comments, supervisors approved the vacation of an easement through the AgVantage FS property south of Maquoketa, formerly C&J Service Co.
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney previously described this small piece of property as an old road which has been used by the surrounding landowner as part of their business for many years.
Kinney said this paperwork will make it clear that the company using the land is corrected on the legal description.
nJayden Scheckel, assistant county engineer, reported that 49th Street northwest of Monmouth is now closed so that the old bridge can be demolished before construction of a new bridge.
Scheckel also reported that the gravel retrieval program is going well. He said 328th Avenue has been completely done and is narrower than it used to be. The road had averaged 36-feet wide, but the best width for a gravel road is 24-26 feet wide, he said.
The county has been able to work with property owners along the routes. When he is measuring and taking pictures of the roads, Scheckel talks to people using the road. People can see the difference in the roads and like the work that is being done, he said.
nSupervisors approved a resolution for the 308th Street Secondary Road Assessment District north of Bellevue west of Highway 52. The resolution certifies the assessment amount for each parcel, said Kinney, who had notified all the property owners previously. Passing the resolution starts the 15-day period for appealing the assessment amount and begins the accrual of interest.
This is the first time Jackson County has formed a road assessment district. The process started in March when residents living in the area petitioned the county and offered to pay one-half of the cost of paving .29 miles of 308th Street. There are 21 property owners, and each owner will be responsible for paying $7,001 for their half of the cost of paving the road.
Kinney said property owners can pay their assessment with one payment or make payments over ten years with a 6% interest rate.
nSupervisors approved a right-of-way utility permit for Maquoketa Valley Electric to install five new poles along the Iron Bridge Road in Section 7 of Fairfield Township. The new poles will eliminate crossing two different property owners while electricity is provided to a new chicken barn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.