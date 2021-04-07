Monticello Boys & girls Track Invitation
At Monticello:
Despite being the smallest school in the Invitational, the Comet Boys finished second to Marion in the Monticello Invite last week. The team scored 138.5 points to Marion’s 145 points. Some of the bigger schools ran JV teams.
Boys Team results
1. Marion 145
2. Bellevue 138.5
3. Xavier CR 129.5
4. Monticello 114
5. Dubuque Hempstead 101.
6. Northeast 82
Fueling the Comets was senior Brady Griebel, who won the 3200 meters, 800 meters, and anchored the 1st place 1600 DMR.
Payton Griebel won the 1600 meters, Alex Pitts won the long jump, Dustyn Talbot the 200 meters, the 1600 DMR Talbot, Max Jackson, Casey Tath, B. Griebel
Other team points scored:
High Jump - 4th Ethan Klemme, 8th Quinten Pickett
Long jump- 6th Cole Heim
4x100 relay- 2nd, Pitts, Klemme, Dunne, Jacob Waller
4x800 relay- 4th P. Griebel, Sam Dunne, Aiden Onken, Jake Bormann
400 shuttle hurdles- 3rd, Sieverding, Heim, Max Jackson, Pitts
100meters- 3rd, Talbot, 7th L.Dunne
400 meters- 5th Heim. 6th Dunne
4x200 meter relay- 3rd Sieverding, Klemme, Dunne, Waller
110 meter high hurdles -8th Jackson
Girls results
Shayla Oster won 1st place in the shot put and discus to help the Comets to their 6th place team finish.
1. Marion 145
2. Northeast 137
4. Monticello124
4. Hempstead 96
5. Cascade 80
6. Bellevue 73
7. Midland 27
Team points
4x200 relay-
2nd Kenna Duesing, Jordan Beaseley, Adessa Leifreid, Kaleisha Deshaw
3000 meters-
3rd Grace Hingtgen
100 meters- 8th Duesing
400 meter relay - 2nd Kaleisha DeShaw, KaLynn Deshaw, Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson
4x200 meter relay- 4th Jami Portz, Clarie Dunne, Jordan Beaseley, Sophia Tigges
800 meters- 8th Hingtgen
1500 meters- 7th Delaney Dunne
4x100 meter relay- 2nd- Duesing, K.Deshaw, Leifreid, K. DeShaw
