BellevueComets_Gotham1

Monticello  Boys & girls Track Invitation

 At Monticello:

 Despite being the smallest school in the Invitational,  the Comet  Boys finished second to Marion in the Monticello Invite last week.  The team scored 138.5 points to Marion’s 145 points. Some of the bigger schools ran JV teams.

  Boys Team results

1. Marion 145

2. Bellevue 138.5

3. Xavier CR 129.5

4. Monticello 114

5. Dubuque Hempstead 101.

6. Northeast 82

 Fueling the Comets was senior Brady Griebel, who won the 3200 meters, 800 meters, and anchored the  1st place 1600  DMR.

 Payton Griebel won the 1600 meters, Alex Pitts won the long jump, Dustyn Talbot the 200 meters, the  1600 DMR Talbot, Max Jackson,  Casey Tath,  B. Griebel

  Other team points scored:

 High Jump - 4th Ethan Klemme, 8th Quinten Pickett

Long jump- 6th Cole Heim   

 4x100 relay- 2nd,  Pitts, Klemme, Dunne, Jacob Waller

 4x800 relay- 4th P. Griebel, Sam Dunne, Aiden Onken, Jake Bormann

 400 shuttle hurdles-  3rd, Sieverding, Heim, Max Jackson, Pitts

100meters-  3rd, Talbot, 7th  L.Dunne

 400 meters-  5th Heim. 6th Dunne

 4x200 meter relay-  3rd  Sieverding, Klemme, Dunne, Waller

 110 meter high hurdles -8th  Jackson

Girls results

Shayla Oster won 1st place in the shot put and discus to help  the Comets to their 6th place team finish.

 1. Marion 145

 2. Northeast 137

 4. Monticello124

 4. Hempstead 96

 5. Cascade 80

 6. Bellevue 73

 7. Midland 27

 Team points

4x200 relay-

 2nd Kenna Duesing, Jordan Beaseley, Adessa Leifreid, Kaleisha Deshaw

3000 meters-

 3rd  Grace Hingtgen

100 meters-  8th Duesing

400 meter relay - 2nd Kaleisha DeShaw, KaLynn Deshaw, Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson

 4x200 meter relay-  4th Jami Portz, Clarie Dunne, Jordan Beaseley, Sophia Tigges

800 meters-  8th  Hingtgen

1500 meters-  7th Delaney Dunne

4x100 meter relay- 2nd- Duesing, K.Deshaw, Leifreid, K. DeShaw