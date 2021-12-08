Tri Rivers
Conference Girls
Springville 64
Marquette 30
At Springville:
The fourth-ranked Orioles lived up to their high rating with a 64-30 win over the Marquette girls last week. The team ran out to a 15-4 lead and led 40-10 at the half. The game in hand, the home team played reserves allowing it to be a closer game. Defense and turnovers (31) keyed the big win by the host team over Marquette
Megan Kremer recorded a double-double scoring 15-points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the Mohawks. Marquette moves to 1-1 for the season.
North Linn 69
Marquette 28
At the MEC:
While showing strong effort, Marquette was no match for the highly rated Lynx, which wet up 23-4 after one quarter and pushed that to 37-11 at halftime. In the first half the Lynx showed off their depth playing 13-girls. Six different players scored 11 three-point baskets in the contest.
Elise Kilburg led Marquette with 10-points.
The Lynx move to 3-1 and the Mohawks dropped to 1-2
Boys
Springville 75
Marquette 60
At Springville:
The Marquette boys opened their conference season with a 75-60 road loss to Springville last week.
They trailed 14-3 after one quarter and 29-21 at the half. They never came closer as the hot shooting Orioles slowly pulled away to the 15-point win.
Kannon Still scored 11 second half points to lead Marquette with 16-points. Yong Kayden Kettmann chipped in 14 points.
North Linn 88
Marquette 35
At the MEC:
The state runner-up North Linn Lynx showcased their talent in an 88-35 River Valley win over the young Marquette team. They raced out to a huge halftime lead and rolled to the lopsided victory.
Marquette was led by Spencer Roeder scoring 13 points off the bench, all coming in the first half.
The senior-laden Lynx were led by their fine athlete Austin Hilmer with 38 points 25 coming in the second half including seven threes.
Marquette moves to 0-2 for the season.
