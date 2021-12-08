  Tri Rivers

Conference Girls

Springville 64

 Marquette 30

 At Springville:

 The fourth-ranked Orioles lived up to their high rating  with a 64-30 win over the Marquette girls last week. The team ran out to a 15-4 lead and led 40-10 at the half.   The game in hand, the home team played reserves allowing it to be a closer game.  Defense and turnovers (31)  keyed the big win by the host team over Marquette

 Megan Kremer recorded a double-double scoring  15-points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the Mohawks. Marquette moves to 1-1 for the season.

North Linn  69

 Marquette  28

At the MEC:

While showing strong effort, Marquette was no match for the highly rated Lynx, which wet up 23-4 after one quarter and pushed that to 37-11 at halftime. In the first half the Lynx showed off their depth playing 13-girls. Six different players  scored 11 three-point baskets in the contest.

 Elise Kilburg led Marquette  with 10-points.

 The Lynx move to 3-1 and the Mohawks dropped to 1-2

Boys

 Springville 75

 Marquette 60

 At Springville:

 The Marquette boys opened their conference season with a 75-60 road loss to Springville last week.

 They trailed 14-3 after one quarter and 29-21 at the half. They never came closer as the hot shooting Orioles slowly pulled away to the 15-point win.

 Kannon Still scored 11 second half points to lead Marquette with 16-points. Yong Kayden Kettmann chipped in  14 points.  

North Linn 88

 Marquette 35

At the MEC:

 The state runner-up North Linn Lynx showcased their talent in an 88-35 River Valley win over the young Marquette team.  They raced out to a huge halftime lead and rolled to the lopsided victory.

 Marquette was led by Spencer Roeder scoring 13 points off the bench, all coming in the first half.

  The senior-laden Lynx were led by their fine athlete Austin Hilmer with 38 points 25 coming in the second half including seven threes.

Marquette moves to 0-2 for the season.