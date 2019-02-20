Monday night's 69-62 win against Lynnville-Sully has Marquette, the #5 seed moving on to the 2019 State Basketball Tournament. The team will play at 3:15 p.m., Feb.27 versus Clarksville, the #4 seed in the top half of the Class 1A bracket. Congratulations to the Marquette Catholic Girls Basketball team for your 7th trip to state in the programs history.
We'll keep you updated here and on Facebook (@bellevueheraldleader) and Twitter (@BellevueHerald)!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.