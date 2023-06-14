In the first year of the Bellevue Comet’s new soccer program. three students officially made the Academic All-State Team in the River Valley Conference.
date 2023-06-14

In the first year of the Bellevue Comet's new soccer program. three students officially made the Academic All-State Team in the River Valley Conference.
Included were First Team qualifiers Leo Aschenbrenner (defender); and Benny Meyer (midfielder).
Honorable Mention All-State Honors went to Dalton Clasen.
