The Marquette girls and boys track teams competed in the Tri-Rivers Conference meet last week.
Kailyn Thompson (sophomore) was the lone medalist for Marquette, placing third in the girls discus with a throw of 101 feet, 6 inches. This was her longest throw of the season, and was just short of her state-qualifying throw of 102 feet, 4 inches last year.
While the rest of the team may not have medaled, numerous other athletes had personal records, including Kalyn Skrivseth taking two seconds off her time in the 400 M Hurdles, Alaina DeSotel added half a foot in the shot put, and, on the boys side, Spencer Roeder lowered his 200M dash by half a second.
“Overall it was a great night to run track and we look forward to strong performances at Districts on Thursday,” said Marquette girls track coach Andy Bishop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.