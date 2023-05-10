Kailyn Thompson

The Marquette girls and boys track teams competed in the Tri-Rivers Conference meet last week.

Kailyn Thompson (sophomore) was the lone medalist for Marquette, placing third in the girls discus with a throw of 101 feet, 6 inches. This was her longest throw of the season, and was just short of her state-qualifying throw of 102 feet, 4 inches last year.