District Baseball
2nd round
Beckman 14
Bellevue 4
At Dyersville:
After a big first-round win at home over Clayton Ridge, the Bellevue Comets ran into a solid Beckman team and lost in five innings 14-4. The loss ends their shortened season in the second round of state play. The Comets were out-hit 12-6 in the shortened game
Line score
Beckman 14 12 1
Bellevue 4 6 4
Regional Softball
2nd round
Easton Valley 6
Marquette 4
At Cole Park:
The River Hawks made it two wins in a row with a 6-4 win over Marquette last week. Easton Valley had lost eight straight games in the regular season, but upended the lady Mohawks in a Regional 2nd round game played at Cole Park last week in Bellevue.
Marquette bows out with and 8-5 record and the River Hawks move on with a 2-8 record.
The River Hawks had 8 hits to the Mohawk’s 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.