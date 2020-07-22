District Baseball

2nd round

Beckman 14

 Bellevue 4

At Dyersville:

 After a big first-round win at home over Clayton Ridge, the Bellevue Comets ran into a solid Beckman team and lost in five innings 14-4. The loss ends their shortened season in the second round of state play. The Comets were out-hit 12-6 in the shortened game

 Line score

Beckman 14 12 1

 Bellevue 4 6 4

Regional Softball

2nd round

Easton Valley 6

 Marquette 4

At Cole Park:

 The River Hawks made it two wins in a row with a 6-4 win over Marquette last week. Easton Valley had lost  eight straight games in the regular season, but upended the lady Mohawks in a Regional 2nd round  game played at Cole Park last week in Bellevue.

Marquette bows out with and 8-5 record and the River Hawks move on with a 2-8 record.

 The River Hawks had 8 hits to the Mohawk’s 5.