Girls
Bellevue 57
Camanche 12
At Camanche :
The Comets rolled to a 57-12 win over a weak Storm team. The win moves Bellevue to 5-4 for the season.
Tough defense held the Storm to single digit scoring in all four quarters.
The Comets went out 12-3 after one quarter, and led 23-4 at the half.
Every roster player saw playing time and nine reached the scoring column.
Mariah Hueneke scored 24-points, added7-steals in 27-minutes of court time. Ka’lynn DeShaw added14-pts, seven rebounds in 23-minutes on the court.
Bellevue 77
Northeast 42
At Bellevue:
Bellevue raced out to a 20-9 lead and rolled to a 77-42 conference win. The Comets hit 11-three point shots seven by Mariah Hueneke (35-points) .
Kalesia Deshaw added 13 points, Kalynn Deshaw added 10-points and Morgan Meyer10.
Boys
Camanche 60
Bellevue 43
At Camanche:
The unbeaten 9-0 Storm used a big 24-12 third quarter run to pull away from a a two point halftime lead.
The spurt led to a 60-43 win over a game Comet team. It was 9-9 after one quarter and 22-20 at the half . They were led by their fine player Mike Dalzell with 17-points and 11-rebounds .
The Comets were led by Jensen Wedeking with nine points . Cold shooting plagued the Comets in the third quarter that aided the lead to grow to 14-points. Ethan Klemme grabbed 10 boards for the Comets,
Jackson Mueller had 8-rebounds 2-steals. The loss moves Bellevue to 3-5 with a home date with Northeast on January 7.
Northeast 50
Bellevue 47
At Bellevue:
A slow start by the Comets was overcome by their play in the second period. They rallied from a 17-6 deficit to tie it at 22-22 at halftime.
The second half was close through out right to the finish. The Rebels made seven of eight free throws in the second half, the Comets had just two, which turned out the difference in the outcome of the game Colby Sieverding scored 17-points to lead Bellevue. Cole Heim added 9-points for the Comets
