Marquette track and field continued to take strides forward this past week, with meets at Tipton and Bellevue.
Tipton's event took place on Tuesday, April 20, and while the meet's forecast called for cold temperatures, the night turned out to be great weather for running as the girls and boys teams both saw a lot of success.
For the shorter distance races, senior Molly Muenster took 5th in the 200 meter dash, and junior Allison Kettmann took home gold in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 1:05.11. Junior Kaylee Koos continued the strong performances with a 5th place finish in the 800 M run and also placed 2nd overall in the 3000 meter run.
Allison Kettmann showed her prowess in the 400 meter hurdles, taking home first place and senior Emma Callaghan set a new PR and school record in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 4.75 inches.
For the boys, freshman Andrew Schmidt also ran well, placing third in the 3200 meter race, shaving nearly 30 seconds off his PR along the way.
On Friday, April 23, Marquette took part in the Bellevue Comet Relays and saw similar success to earlier in the week. Molly Muenster notched two 6th place finishes in the 100M and 200M dash, and Kaylee Koos was able to similarly take 6th in the 400M and 1500 M runs as well. The night's successes continued with junior Holly Beauchamp placing 3rd in the 1600M and 2nd in the 3000M runs.
The night's greatest successes then came over the hurdles, as Sophomore Elise Kilburg took home first place in the 100M hurdles, with Allison Kettmann close behind in 4th. Kettmann also took home 1st in the 400M hurdles and set a new school record of 1:10.08 in the process.
Emma Callaghan wrapped up the night with a 3rd place throw in the shot put, earning Marquette a 4th place overall finish.
