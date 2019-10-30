Class 1A
District #4 Football
At Bellevue:
A season that started slow turned into a strong finish with the Comets battling back from a 1-4 start to finishing 5-4 and just missing a play-off berth,
Losing a talented senior class from a 10-1 team last year, the Comets lacked experience so as the season progressed they became a solid team. The 2019 team has eight seniors that were a big part of the team’s progression into a winning season.
Experience was short along the line. Veterans Isaac Carter and Luke Giesemann blocked with newcomers to produce a 1,000-yard rusher in Ben Parker. They also protected their young quarterback Max Jackson (1,200 yards passing, 12 touchdowns) into a successful passing season.
Other seniors on the team that stepped up include: Jacob Whitmore, Justin Carrier lineman, Logan Manders, Paxton Felderman and Tyquan Strowder as D-backs or wide receivers.
The Cougars and Comets evenly matched teams played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter. Cascade scored first and the Comets six minutes later.
Midway in the second period, Max Jackson hit Colby Sieverding for a 12 yard score to give the Comets a 13-7 lead. Ty Kloser’s PAT was no good.
The 2nd half started with Jackson running 17-yds for a score . Kloser PAT good 20-7 in the 3rd quarter.
The Cougars made it a one score game with one minute left in the 3rd quarter 20-14.
The Comets went up by two scores with five minutes left when Jackson hooked up with Sieverding on a 66-yard pass and run play for a 26-14 final.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 7 6 7 6 -26
Cascade 7 0 7 0 -14
Team stats
Bellevue Cascade
14 1st downs 15
289 yds tot off 274 yds
59 num of plays 63
18:15 time of poss 29:45
11-21 passes comp 11-30
3-1 tds-int 1-4
181 passes yds 119
38-108 rushes yds 33-155
4-30 pen-yds 5-55
1 turnovers 5
5-32 punts yds 4-29
Individual stats
Passing-
10-20 -184yds 3-tds int. Ty Kloser 1-17 yds
Receiving-
Colby Sieverding 4-99yds, 2tds
Jacob Waller 7-82yds, td
Rushing-
Ben Parker20-84yds
Max Jackson 17-22yds, td
Jacob Waller 1-5yds td
Kick-off returns-
Alex Connolly 1-22yds
Ben Parker 1-14 yds
Jacob Whitmore 1-0 yds Defensive stats
Tackles
Luke Giesemann 9, 6 -solo, 3-ast, TFL, Int
Max Jackson 5, 4-solo, ast, Int
Isaac Carter 4, 4-solo
Jacob Whitmore 4,3-solo,ast
Alex Connolly 4,3-solo, ast
Jacob Waller 4, 2-solo,2ast,TFL, Int
Justin Carrier 4, 2-solo, 2-ast,TFL
Ben Parker 3,2-solo, ast
Colby Sieverding 2,2-solo Int
Tyquan Strowder 3, solo,2-ast
Ryder Kilburg 1, solo
Riley Carrier 1, solo
