Class 1A

District #4 Football

At Bellevue:

 A season that started slow turned into a strong finish with the Comets battling back from a 1-4 start to finishing 5-4 and just missing a play-off berth,

   Losing a talented senior class from a 10-1 team last year, the Comets lacked experience so as the season progressed they became a solid team. The 2019 team  has eight seniors  that were a big part of the team’s progression  into a winning season.  

   Experience was short along the line. Veterans Isaac Carter and Luke Giesemann blocked with  newcomers to produce  a 1,000-yard rusher in Ben Parker. They also protected  their young quarterback Max Jackson (1,200 yards passing, 12 touchdowns) into a successful passing season.

   Other seniors on the team  that stepped up include: Jacob Whitmore, Justin Carrier lineman,  Logan Manders, Paxton Felderman and Tyquan Strowder as  D-backs or wide receivers.

  The Cougars and Comets   evenly matched teams  played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter. Cascade scored first and the Comets six minutes later.

   Midway in the second period, Max Jackson hit Colby Sieverding for a 12 yard score to give  the  Comets a  13-7 lead. Ty Kloser’s PAT was no good.

   The 2nd half started with Jackson running  17-yds for a score . Kloser PAT good 20-7  in the 3rd quarter.

 The Cougars made it a one score game with one minute left in the 3rd quarter  20-14.

  The Comets went up by two scores with five minutes left when Jackson hooked up with Sieverding on a 66-yard pass and run play for a 26-14 final.

Scoring summary

 Bellevue 7  6  7  6  -26

Cascade 7  0  7  0  -14

 Team stats

Bellevue     Cascade

14     1st downs   15

289 yds    tot off   274 yds

59   num of plays    63

18:15 time of poss  29:45

11-21   passes comp  11-30

3-1     tds-int      1-4

181     passes yds    119

38-108  rushes yds  33-155

4-30    pen-yds    5-55

1      turnovers      5

5-32   punts yds   4-29

 Individual stats

 Passing-

10-20 -184yds 3-tds int. Ty Kloser 1-17 yds

Receiving-

 Colby Sieverding 4-99yds, 2tds

Jacob Waller 7-82yds, td

 Rushing-

Ben Parker20-84yds

Max Jackson 17-22yds, td

 Jacob Waller 1-5yds td

 Kick-off returns-

 Alex Connolly 1-22yds

 Ben Parker 1-14 yds

Jacob Whitmore 1-0 yds Defensive stats

 Tackles

Luke Giesemann 9,  6 -solo, 3-ast, TFL, Int

 Max Jackson 5, 4-solo, ast, Int

 Isaac Carter 4, 4-solo

Jacob Whitmore 4,3-solo,ast

Alex Connolly 4,3-solo, ast

Jacob Waller 4, 2-solo,2ast,TFL, Int

Justin Carrier 4, 2-solo, 2-ast,TFL

Ben Parker 3,2-solo, ast

Colby Sieverding 2,2-solo Int

Tyquan Strowder 3, solo,2-ast

Ryder Kilburg 1, solo

Riley Carrier 1, solo