 Class 1A State Track

   At Des Moines:

The Marquette  girls track team competed in Drake Stadium  without a senior athlete competing. Despite the lack of  experience  the group  competed with the state’s best.

The 4x800 relay team of Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp, Kaylee Koos and Halle Kilburg ran a 10:35 for 13th place

 Hallie Kilburg also qualified in the 3000 running a 12.32 for 22nd place. She finished 18th in the 1500 at  5:18 and ran a 2.29 for 12th place.  Kilburg, a junior, also qualified in the maximum number of events and improve her seed placement in every individual race. She ran a personal best in the 800 meters and ran a season best in the 1500 meter later in the day.