Class 1A State Track
At Des Moines:
The Marquette girls track team competed in Drake Stadium without a senior athlete competing. Despite the lack of experience the group competed with the state’s best.
The 4x800 relay team of Allison Kettmann, Holly Beauchamp, Kaylee Koos and Halle Kilburg ran a 10:35 for 13th place
Hallie Kilburg also qualified in the 3000 running a 12.32 for 22nd place. She finished 18th in the 1500 at 5:18 and ran a 2.29 for 12th place. Kilburg, a junior, also qualified in the maximum number of events and improve her seed placement in every individual race. She ran a personal best in the 800 meters and ran a season best in the 1500 meter later in the day.
