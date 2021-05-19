District Track
At Tipton:
An Iowa 2A District Track Meet ran on the Tipton oval resulted in the Comet boys being well-represented at the state meet that will be run on the Drake University Big Blue oval this week.
A loaded district in 2A has Bellevue running in nine events as they finished 4th as a team
The Comet girls qualified in six events in the district, finishing 4th as team in districts.
The Marquette girls qualified in three events in a Class 1A District meet.
Here is the list of local state qualifiers and their seeding at state.
Marquette girls
Allison Kettmann won the 400 hurdles and is seeded 5th,
Holly Beauchamp won the 3000 meter run and is seeded 11th at state.
Emma Callaghan was 2nd in the district shot put and is seeded 14th at state.
Bellevue girls
Shayla Oster was 1st in the discus and is seated #1 at state. Oster was 2nd in the shot put and is seeded 23rd at state.
The distance medley team of was 1st and are seeded 18th at state.
The sprint medley team was second and are seated 29th at state
The 4x200 team of was 1st and are seeded 9th at state
The 4x200 relay was 2nd and are seeded 13th at state
Bellevue Boys
The Comets were led in the district by seniors Brady Griebel (three firsts), qualifying in four events and Alex Pitts with two district first place finishes.
Brady Griebel was 1st in the 800 meters and is seeded 3rd at state.
Griebel also anchored the winning distance medley relay team to first seed at state.
Griebel was 1st in the 1600 meters and is seated #1 at state.
Griebel was 2nd in the 3200 meters and is seeded 3rd at state
Brother Payton Griebel was 3rd (in on time) at districts and seeded 8th at state
Alex Pitts was 1st in the 400 hurdles and seeded 9th at state
Riley Carrier was second at district and seeded 14 at state
The 4x100 relay team of Dustyn Talbot, Ethan Klemme, Colby Sieverding and Jacob Waller was 1st and are seeded 7th at state
The 4x200 relay team of Liam Dunne, Ethan Klemme, Colby Sieverding Jacob Waller was 1st and are seeded 5th at state
The distance medley relay team of Jacob Waller, Ethan Klemme, Kaden Guenther and Brady Griebel ran 1st and are seeded #1 at state.
Alex Pitts was 1st in the long jump and is seeded 14th at state.
The Sprint Medley relay team of Dustyn Talbot ,Ethan Klemme, Jacob Waller and Alex Pitts finished 4th (qualified by time) and are seeded 14th at state.
