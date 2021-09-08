Class A District 4

 Game

 Starmont 42

 Bellevue 38

At CC Hamman Field:

 A battle of two evenly matched Class A football teams saw the visiting Stars convert more PATS to post a 42-38 district win over the Comets. Starmont moves to 1-1 and Bellevue drops to 1-1.

  Both teams showed explosive offenses, but the Bellevue defense gave up too many  yards. They scored six touchdowns each,  six were plays of 17 yards or more.

  The Stars won the game scoring  five PATS, one a 2-pt try, while the Comets missed on all but two PAT attempts.

 The Comets had their own star player on offense.  Colby Sieverding. He  touched the ball 29 times, scored 4 touchdowns, (three  receiving and one rushing). He accounted for 265 of the Comets 401 yds of total offense.  Quarterback Cole Heim played well throwing  five touchdown passes completing 22-34  232 yds  and rushed the ball 15-51 yds.

  The Stars used a strong rushing game to earn the district win. They rushed 51 times for  404 yards, 183 coming from quarterback Bowen Munger and 104 yards, and  4 touchdowns   from Garrett Waterhouse, both who are seniors. They had another back rush for 8-84 yds, a 10 yard avg.

 The Comets struck first quaterback Cole Heim hit Sieverding for the first of his four scores from 16-yds out, PAT failed.

 On the second play of the second quarter  Heim hit Sieverding with 42 yard pass and run play for a 12-0 lead PAT again  failed .

 The Stars took the ensuing kick-off and scored at the 8:32 mark on a 17-yd run by Waterhouse, PAT kick good 12-7 Comets.

 Three minutes later Sieverding scored on a 9-yd run, PAT failed 18-7 Comets.

 The Stars ended the first half with 2-seconds left on the clock.  Munger scored from one yd away, the 2-pt try was good for and 18-15 halftime score.

  The Stars started the  second half  recoveringed and on -side kick. Waterhouse scored 4-plays later, PAT good  for a 22-18 Stars lead.

 The Comets came right back with Heim flipping a 10 yard  pass to Alex Pitts, Sieverding’s PAT good 25-22 Comets.

 The Stars next two series were lightning in a bottle. Waterhouse scored on runs of 31 and 38 yards to give the Stars a 35-25 lead with 11:56 to play.

 The Comets came right back with Heim hitting Sieverding from 10-yds out, Siverdings PAT good 35-32 with 9:24 to play.

 The Stars answered quickly on a 58 yard run, PAT good for a 42-32 lead.

 A 15 yard penalty assesed on the kick-0ff placed the Comets in a hole. . A 4th down pass play fell incompetr turning the ball back to the Stars vwith 6-minutes to go.

The Comet defense stiffened and got the ball back. Heim then hit Tyler Nemmers for a 11 yard score, the PAT failed and it was 42-38.  

 The clock ran out on the Comets in the 42-38 loss. In a high scoring game every point counts, the difference in this game.

 Scoring summary

 Bellevue 6 12 7 13 -38

 Starmont 0 15 14 13 -42

 Game summary

 Bellevue      Starmont

23    1st downs      23

401   total yards   404

68     no of plays   52

25:22 time of poss 21:55

232   passing yds      0

22-34    comp atts   0-1

5-1   tds int   0-1

34-169  rushes yds  51-404

4-35   pen   yds    6-50

  0-0   punts   avg  3-24   

  2      turnovers    2

 Individual Stats

 Passing-

 Cole Heim 15 -34 232 yds 5 tds, int

 Receiving

 Colby Sieverding  10-146 yds, 3 tds

 Alex Pitts 5-68 yds,td

 Tyler Nemmers 3-19 yds, td

 Rushing-

 Colby Sieverding19-119 yds ,td

 Cole Heim 15 -50 yds

 Kick returns

 Colby Sieverding 2-35

 Cole Heim 1 -yds

 Team -

 Liam Dunne 2-0 yds

 Defensive Stats

 Tackles

Jackson Mueller 13, 7-solo, 6 ast, TFL

Liam Dunne 8 6-solo, 2-asst, TFL

Quintin Pickett 7, 5-solo, 2 asst, 3-TFL

 Alex Pitts 6,4-so;o, 2 ast

 Dalton Clasen 5, 4-soloast

 Tyler Nemmers 6, 3-solo,3-asst

   Ryder Michels 4,2-solo, 2-asst

 Cole Heim  2, 2-solo int

Riley Carrier2, 2-solo

Colby Sieverding 1, solo Gavin Roling 1, solo

Hunter Putman 1, solo

Jaden Baskin 1, solo