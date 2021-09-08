Class A District 4
Game
Starmont 42
Bellevue 38
At CC Hamman Field:
A battle of two evenly matched Class A football teams saw the visiting Stars convert more PATS to post a 42-38 district win over the Comets. Starmont moves to 1-1 and Bellevue drops to 1-1.
Both teams showed explosive offenses, but the Bellevue defense gave up too many yards. They scored six touchdowns each, six were plays of 17 yards or more.
The Stars won the game scoring five PATS, one a 2-pt try, while the Comets missed on all but two PAT attempts.
The Comets had their own star player on offense. Colby Sieverding. He touched the ball 29 times, scored 4 touchdowns, (three receiving and one rushing). He accounted for 265 of the Comets 401 yds of total offense. Quarterback Cole Heim played well throwing five touchdown passes completing 22-34 232 yds and rushed the ball 15-51 yds.
The Stars used a strong rushing game to earn the district win. They rushed 51 times for 404 yards, 183 coming from quarterback Bowen Munger and 104 yards, and 4 touchdowns from Garrett Waterhouse, both who are seniors. They had another back rush for 8-84 yds, a 10 yard avg.
The Comets struck first quaterback Cole Heim hit Sieverding for the first of his four scores from 16-yds out, PAT failed.
On the second play of the second quarter Heim hit Sieverding with 42 yard pass and run play for a 12-0 lead PAT again failed .
The Stars took the ensuing kick-off and scored at the 8:32 mark on a 17-yd run by Waterhouse, PAT kick good 12-7 Comets.
Three minutes later Sieverding scored on a 9-yd run, PAT failed 18-7 Comets.
The Stars ended the first half with 2-seconds left on the clock. Munger scored from one yd away, the 2-pt try was good for and 18-15 halftime score.
The Stars started the second half recoveringed and on -side kick. Waterhouse scored 4-plays later, PAT good for a 22-18 Stars lead.
The Comets came right back with Heim flipping a 10 yard pass to Alex Pitts, Sieverding’s PAT good 25-22 Comets.
The Stars next two series were lightning in a bottle. Waterhouse scored on runs of 31 and 38 yards to give the Stars a 35-25 lead with 11:56 to play.
The Comets came right back with Heim hitting Sieverding from 10-yds out, Siverdings PAT good 35-32 with 9:24 to play.
The Stars answered quickly on a 58 yard run, PAT good for a 42-32 lead.
A 15 yard penalty assesed on the kick-0ff placed the Comets in a hole. . A 4th down pass play fell incompetr turning the ball back to the Stars vwith 6-minutes to go.
The Comet defense stiffened and got the ball back. Heim then hit Tyler Nemmers for a 11 yard score, the PAT failed and it was 42-38.
The clock ran out on the Comets in the 42-38 loss. In a high scoring game every point counts, the difference in this game.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 6 12 7 13 -38
Starmont 0 15 14 13 -42
Game summary
Bellevue Starmont
23 1st downs 23
401 total yards 404
68 no of plays 52
25:22 time of poss 21:55
232 passing yds 0
22-34 comp atts 0-1
5-1 tds int 0-1
34-169 rushes yds 51-404
4-35 pen yds 6-50
0-0 punts avg 3-24
2 turnovers 2
Individual Stats
Passing-
Cole Heim 15 -34 232 yds 5 tds, int
Receiving
Colby Sieverding 10-146 yds, 3 tds
Alex Pitts 5-68 yds,td
Tyler Nemmers 3-19 yds, td
Rushing-
Colby Sieverding19-119 yds ,td
Cole Heim 15 -50 yds
Kick returns
Colby Sieverding 2-35
Cole Heim 1 -yds
Team -
Liam Dunne 2-0 yds
Defensive Stats
Tackles
Jackson Mueller 13, 7-solo, 6 ast, TFL
Liam Dunne 8 6-solo, 2-asst, TFL
Quintin Pickett 7, 5-solo, 2 asst, 3-TFL
Alex Pitts 6,4-so;o, 2 ast
Dalton Clasen 5, 4-soloast
Tyler Nemmers 6, 3-solo,3-asst
Ryder Michels 4,2-solo, 2-asst
Cole Heim 2, 2-solo int
Riley Carrier2, 2-solo
Colby Sieverding 1, solo Gavin Roling 1, solo
Hunter Putman 1, solo
Jaden Baskin 1, solo
