Paige Klein Volleyball

Senior Paige Klein makes an outstanding dig in the Comet’s Regional win over the Rebels

Class 2A Regional

Volleyball

 Bellevue 3

 Northeast 0

At Bellevue:

 The Comets advanced to Regional quarter-final volleyball play with a three-set win over winless Northeast.

 The Comets trailed only once in the 3rd set. They had ran out to big leads in the first two sets 8-2 and 14-3 before ending them 25-9, 25-7.

 Errors kept the third set close with the Rebels up 7-6 before a series of kills from Shayla Oster and Lindsey Banowetz ended it 25-12. The win moves the Comets into a rematch with the Knights,  a team they led two sets to none before falling in five 3-2.

 Banowetz led Bellevue with nine kills, Shayla Oster , Maddie Schmidt and Brin Daugherty added 7-each. Daugherty added 22-assist, 3-ace serves, and 12-digs for the Comets.

The win moves the Comets  record to 19-16, the Rebels bow out  0-38.

 Comet stat leaders

Kills- Lindsey Banowetz 9 Assists- Brin Daugherty 22

Aces- Brin Daugherty,Kylie Pickett 3-each

 Blocks- Lindsey Banowetz 2

 Digs- Brin Daugherty 12

 Class 1A Regional

 Volleyball

 Prince of Peace 3

 Marquette 0

At Clinton:

 Marquette’s season ended with a loss to the POP Irish in 1st round action in Class 1A. The Irish swept the Mohawks 25-13,25-13,25-15.

 Marquette graduates just one senior Kelsey Gerlach  from a young team.   Marquette season ends  at 2-28.

 Marquette stat leaders

 Kills-

Ellie O’Brien 7, Kelsey Gerlach 6

Assists-

 Emma Callaghan 9

Aces-

 Emma Callaghan 2

 Blocks-

 Ellie O’Brien  and Holly Kremer 1-each

 Digs-

Elise Kilburg 11, Emma Callaghan 10  