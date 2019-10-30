Class 2A Regional
Volleyball
Bellevue 3
Northeast 0
At Bellevue:
The Comets advanced to Regional quarter-final volleyball play with a three-set win over winless Northeast.
The Comets trailed only once in the 3rd set. They had ran out to big leads in the first two sets 8-2 and 14-3 before ending them 25-9, 25-7.
Errors kept the third set close with the Rebels up 7-6 before a series of kills from Shayla Oster and Lindsey Banowetz ended it 25-12. The win moves the Comets into a rematch with the Knights, a team they led two sets to none before falling in five 3-2.
Banowetz led Bellevue with nine kills, Shayla Oster , Maddie Schmidt and Brin Daugherty added 7-each. Daugherty added 22-assist, 3-ace serves, and 12-digs for the Comets.
The win moves the Comets record to 19-16, the Rebels bow out 0-38.
Comet stat leaders
Kills- Lindsey Banowetz 9 Assists- Brin Daugherty 22
Aces- Brin Daugherty,Kylie Pickett 3-each
Blocks- Lindsey Banowetz 2
Digs- Brin Daugherty 12
Class 1A Regional
Volleyball
Prince of Peace 3
Marquette 0
At Clinton:
Marquette’s season ended with a loss to the POP Irish in 1st round action in Class 1A. The Irish swept the Mohawks 25-13,25-13,25-15.
Marquette graduates just one senior Kelsey Gerlach from a young team. Marquette season ends at 2-28.
Marquette stat leaders
Kills-
Ellie O’Brien 7, Kelsey Gerlach 6
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 9
Aces-
Emma Callaghan 2
Blocks-
Ellie O’Brien and Holly Kremer 1-each
Digs-
Elise Kilburg 11, Emma Callaghan 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.