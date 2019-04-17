Saber Relays
At DeWitt:
In a strong field of Eastern Iowa Track teams the Comet boys despite a couple foul-ups held on to win the Class B division of the Saber Relays. Down by a small margin the Comets picked a first in the 4x100 relay and a second in the 4x400 relay to move past Northeast 132.5 to 127. It was a close team race (four teams with 105 pts or more) heading into the final two relays
The Comets lost a relay by disqualification, but used their depth to win three more relays. They set a new school record in the Sprint Medley Relay with 1:37 time. Record setting team members included:Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz. Payton Grover & Mason Jackson. Note: Break that 1:37 down and you get two 11 flat 100 meters- a 23.0 flat 200, and a 52.0 flat 400 meters.
Team Scores
Bellevue 132.5
Northeast 127
Cal Wheat 109
Tipton 105
Easton Valley 48.5
North Cedar 24
Midland 12
Cascade 17
Comet team results
100 meter-
2nd Conrad Ernst 11.5
4th Ben Parker 12.1
200 meters-
Conrad Ernst 2nd in 23.2
Andrew Swartz 4th in 24.02
800 meters-
Alex Reed 5th in 2:14
3200 meter-
Alex Reed 3rd in 10:44
Abe Steinbeck7th in 11.5
110 hurdles-
Lucas Tennant 5th in 17.06
400 hurdles-
Dillon Rentz 6th in 1:04
Alex Pitts 8th in 1:06
4x100 relay-
1st in 46.02 Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson, Conrad Ernst
4x400 relay-
2nd in 3:38 Logan Manders Mason Jackson, Andrew Penniston , Conrad Ernst
4x800 relay
1st in 8:21 Kyle Guenther, Mason Jackson, Andrew Penniston, Brady Griebel
Distance Medley-
3rd in 3:55 Ben Parker, Logan Manders, Paxton Grover, Sam Dunne
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
2nd in 1.11 Hunter Clasen, Colby Sieverding, Max Jackson, Lucas Tennant
High jump-
3rd Dillon Rentz 5’10”
5th Ethan Klemme 5’6”
Long Jump-
3rd Lucas Tennant 19.08
4th Ben Parker 19.06
Shot put-
Riley Konrardy 3rd 48’
Austin Bryant 12th 34
Discus-
3rd Riley Konrardy 122’
14th Austin Bryant 73’
Girls scores Clinton
Central DeWitt 167
Northeast 154
Newman Catholic 88
Easton Valley 65
Riverdale 51
Bellevue 49
At Clinton : The Comet girls ran sixth in a field of 11 teams at Clinton High School. .Shayla Oster claimed the only Comet first in the shotput
Comet Team results
100 meter-
Kenna Duesing 8th
Jordan Beaseley 10th
200 meters-
Jordan Beaseley 11th
McKenna Putman 12th
1500 meters-
Gabby Williamson 4th in 5:30
4x100 relay-
6th in 55.1 Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty, Grace Sprank, Lindsey Banowetz
4x200 relay 4th in 1:47.2
Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty, Grace Sprank, Lindsey Banowetz.
4x800 relay-
2nd in 11.03 Gabby Williamson, Kailey Miller, Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels
Sprint Medley Relay -
4th Kenna Duesing, Claire Dunne,Jordan Beaseley Mackenna Putman
Long jump-
Lindsey Banowetz 7th
Brin Daugherty 15th
Shot put
1st Shayla Oster 37’06”
6th Sally Paulsen 32.05
Discus-
2nd Shayla Oster 123’
5th Anna Dunne 74 ft
