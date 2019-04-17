Saber Relays

  At DeWitt:

 In a  strong field of Eastern Iowa Track teams the Comet boys despite a couple foul-ups held on to win the Class B division of the Saber Relays.  Down by a small margin the Comets picked a first in the 4x100 relay and a second in the 4x400 relay to move past Northeast 132.5 to 127. It was a close  team race  (four teams with 105 pts or more) heading  into the final two relays

 The Comets  lost a relay by disqualification, but used  their depth to win three more relays. They set a new school record in the Sprint Medley Relay with 1:37 time. Record setting team  members included:Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz. Payton Grover & Mason Jackson.  Note: Break that  1:37 down  and you get two 11 flat 100 meters- a 23.0 flat 200, and a 52.0 flat 400 meters.

Team Scores

 Bellevue 132.5

 Northeast 127

Cal Wheat 109

 Tipton 105

 Easton Valley 48.5

 North Cedar 24

 Midland 12

 Cascade 17

  Comet team results

100 meter-

 2nd Conrad Ernst 11.5

4th Ben Parker 12.1

 200 meters-

 Conrad Ernst 2nd in 23.2

 Andrew Swartz  4th in 24.02

800 meters-

 Alex Reed 5th in 2:14

 3200 meter-

 Alex Reed 3rd in 10:44

 Abe Steinbeck7th in 11.5

110 hurdles-

Lucas Tennant 5th in 17.06

400 hurdles-

Dillon Rentz 6th in 1:04

Alex Pitts 8th in 1:06

4x100 relay-

1st in 46.02  Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson, Conrad Ernst

4x400 relay-

2nd in 3:38 Logan Manders  Mason Jackson,  Andrew Penniston , Conrad Ernst

 4x800 relay

 1st in 8:21 Kyle Guenther,  Mason Jackson,  Andrew Penniston,  Brady Griebel

 Distance Medley-

3rd in 3:55 Ben Parker, Logan Manders,  Paxton Grover, Sam Dunne

 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

2nd in 1.11  Hunter Clasen, Colby Sieverding,  Max Jackson,  Lucas  Tennant

 High jump-

3rd Dillon Rentz 5’10”

 5th Ethan Klemme 5’6”

 Long Jump-

 3rd Lucas Tennant 19.08

4th Ben Parker 19.06

 Shot put-

 Riley Konrardy 3rd 48’

 Austin Bryant 12th 34

 Discus-

 3rd Riley Konrardy 122’

 14th  Austin Bryant 73’

 Girls scores Clinton

Central DeWitt 167

 Northeast 154

  Newman Catholic 88

  Easton Valley 65

 Riverdale 51

 Bellevue 49

 At Clinton : The Comet girls ran sixth in a field of 11 teams at Clinton High School. .Shayla Oster  claimed the only Comet first in the shotput

 Comet Team results

100 meter-

 Kenna Duesing 8th

 Jordan Beaseley 10th

200 meters-

Jordan Beaseley 11th

 McKenna Putman 12th

1500 meters-

 Gabby Williamson 4th in 5:30

4x100 relay-

6th in 55.1 Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty, Grace Sprank, Lindsey Banowetz

4x200 relay 4th in 1:47.2

Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty, Grace Sprank, Lindsey Banowetz.

 4x800 relay-

 2nd in 11.03 Gabby Williamson,  Kailey Miller, Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels

Sprint Medley Relay -

4th  Kenna Duesing, Claire Dunne,Jordan Beaseley  Mackenna Putman

Long jump-

Lindsey Banowetz 7th

 Brin Daugherty 15th

Shot put

1st Shayla Oster 37’06”

6th Sally Paulsen 32.05

 Discus-

 2nd Shayla Oster 123’

 5th Anna Dunne  74 ft