Friday, April 19;
Spring break
Monday, April 22:
BHS boys golf vs Northeast at 4 pm
Girls and boys soccer at Felderman Park vs Clinton at 4pm & 5:30 pm
BHS & MHS Boys & girls track at Rebel Invitational at 4 pm
Tuesday, April 23:
Girls Soccer vs Northeast at 4 pm
Boys soccer vs POP at 5:30 pm at Felderman Park
Thursday, April 25:
BHS girls track at Cascade High school at 4:30 pm
MHS & BHS boys golf in invitational at Plum River Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.