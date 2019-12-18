Sports Calendar

Friday, Dec 20:
BHS bowling teams at Cascade at 4 pm
BHS boys and girls basketball at West Branch at 4:30 pm - JV
MHS boys and girls basketball at Lisbon at 4:30 pm JV
Christmas Break
Partly cloudy. High 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
