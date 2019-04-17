Soccer Scores
Girls
Marquette 3
Anamosa 2
At Felderman Park:
The Marquette girls soccer team scored a goal late in the extra time to knock off visiting Anamosa 3-2.
Vanessa Blake scored assisted by Delaney Banowetz in the 89th minute to win the match.
Banowetz was a part of all three goals with two assist and a goal in the 47th minute. Miranda Peters tied it at 1-1 in the 39th minute and Banowetz scored off an assist from Peters to tie it at 2-2 in the 47th minute.
Juliana Penniston had 14-saves in goal for Marquette. The victory move the Mohawks to 2-1 for the year.
Boys
Marquette 2
Anamosa 0
At Felderman Park:
Marquette boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a hard fought 2-0 win over Anamosa.
Francesco Aliprandini scored in the 13th minute to give the boys the only goal the boys would need in the 2-0 victory.
Tyrelle Kloser added and insurance goal in the 24th minute. Matt Brinker in goal shut out the Raiders with 6-saves,
Cedar Valley
Invitational
At the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex Waterloo, Iowa Marquette boys played well in a match-up with larger schools Waterloo East,Davenport West, & Pleasant Valley dropping two hard fought matches and winning the other.
The team won their first match over Waterloo East 4-0, then dropped two matches to Pleasant Valley, 4-0 and Davenport West 5-1 all 4A schools. Their record moves to 4-2 for the season.
Marquette 4
East 0
Matej scored in the 7 minute, Tyrelle Kloser (Ty Parker assist) 42nd minute, Marcus Anderson 47th minute (assist Francesco Aliprandino) and an own goal, in the 57minute. Saves- Matt Brinker had three.
Pleasant Valley 4
Marquette 0
Saves- Matt Brinker 6
Pleasant Valley 5
Marquette 1
29th minute Tyrelle Kloser scored their goal assisted by Matei Kravka Saves-Matt Brinker seven
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.