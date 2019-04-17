MHS Soccer

MHS soccer goalie Matt Brinker makes a save in a recent soccer match at Felderman Park

 Soccer Scores

 Girls

 Marquette 3

 Anamosa 2

 At Felderman Park:

 The Marquette girls soccer team scored a goal late in the extra time to knock off visiting Anamosa 3-2.

Vanessa Blake scored     assisted by  Delaney Banowetz in the 89th minute to win the match.

  Banowetz was a part of all three goals with two assist and a goal in the 47th minute. Miranda Peters  tied it at 1-1  in the 39th minute and Banowetz scored off an assist from Peters to tie it at 2-2 in the 47th minute.

 Juliana Penniston had 14-saves in goal for Marquette.  The victory move the Mohawks to 2-1 for the year.

 Boys

 Marquette 2

 Anamosa 0

At Felderman Park:

 Marquette boys soccer team remained unbeaten  with a hard fought 2-0 win over Anamosa.

 Francesco Aliprandini scored in the 13th minute to give the boys the only  goal the boys would need in the 2-0 victory.

 Tyrelle Kloser added and insurance goal in the 24th minute. Matt Brinker in goal shut out the Raiders  with 6-saves,

 Cedar Valley

Invitational

 At the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex Waterloo, Iowa  Marquette boys  played well in a match-up with larger schools Waterloo East,Davenport West, & Pleasant Valley dropping two hard fought matches and  winning the other.

 The team won their first match over Waterloo East 4-0, then dropped two matches to Pleasant Valley, 4-0 and Davenport West 5-1 all 4A schools. Their record  moves  to 4-2 for the season.  

 Marquette 4

 East 0

Matej scored in the 7 minute, Tyrelle Kloser (Ty Parker assist) 42nd minute, Marcus Anderson 47th minute (assist Francesco Aliprandino) and an own goal, in the 57minute. Saves-  Matt Brinker had three.

       Pleasant Valley 4

 Marquette 0

 Saves- Matt Brinker 6

 Pleasant Valley 5

 Marquette 1

29th minute Tyrelle Kloser scored their goal assisted by Matei Kravka  Saves-Matt Brinker seven