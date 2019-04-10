Girls
Marquette 9
Tipton 0
At Felderman Park:
After absorbing and 8-0 loss in their season debut against Wahlert on Tuesday the Marquette girls soccer team rebounded with a 9-1 victory over the Tipton Tigers at Felderman Park on Thursday.
Wahlert 8
Marquette 0
At Bellevue:
The Eagles caught a early break when a carom off a Marquette player found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. They took advantage of break and wind and and rolled to an 8-0 win over Marquette in the season opener for both schools.
A hat trick and goals from last seasons top two Eagles scorers gave the visitors all the goals they would need in the first half.
The first goal came at the 24 minute mark. The Eagles knocked in four more before the half ended. A tailing win and a tough Eagle defense allowed the host team just two shots on goal in the match. The Marquette team in just their second season never quit and Julianna Penniston kept denying the Eagles with 14 saves in goal.
Boys
Marquette 4
Tipton 0
At Felderman Park:
Marquette Boys opened their home season with a fine victory over the Tipton Tigers.
Marquette started the scoring in the 24th minute with a goal from Ty Kloser. Three minutes later Julian Nam knocked in a shot for a 2-0 lead.
Jake Anderson added a penalty kick in the 44th minute for Marquette and Carson Michels notched a penalty kick in the 77th minute for the 4-0 win.
Matt Brinker denied the Tigers in goal with four saves.
