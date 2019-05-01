Girls

 Clinton 4

 Marquette 3

At Felderman  Park;

 The Marquette girls stepped up a class in  competition and lost a tough match to Clinton High school 4-3. The match was scoreless at the half.

  Clinton scored first in the 44th minute off a PK. One minute later Miranda off an assist from Delaney Banowetz tied it at 1-1. The visitors then added goals in the 54& 67th minute and an own goal by Marquette made it 4-1.

 Marquette answered with a Juliana Penniston break away goal off a fine pass from Holly Kremer i the same minute. Miranda  Peters added a goal in the 70th minute off an assist from Penniston, that ended the scoring at 4-3.

Miramda Peters 2-assist, 2-goals,Juliana Penniston , assist - goal

 Holly Kremer 2-assists

 Penniston 12-saves in goal, Audrey Wedeking 5-saves in goal

 Marquette 4

 Northeast 1

At Felderman Park:

 Marquette girls met up with a 1A school and came away with a 4-1 victory.

 Marquette picked up goals from Juliana Penniston  12th minute, assisted    from Miranda Peters and  Peters in the 24th minute assisted by Holly Kremer

  Up 2-0 Marquette got goals from Kremer in the 58th minute and Kremer in the 64th minute off a fine pass from Miranda Peters. The Rebels scored their goal between Marquette’s final two goals for a 4-1 final.

 Miranda Peters goal, 2 assists, Holly Kremer 2-goals -assist, Penniston goal. Audrey Wedeking 6-saves, Penniston 3saves

 Boys

 Marquette 4

  Prince of Peace 0

 At Felderman Park:

 Two teams that played a scoreless first half saw the Marquette boys turn up the offense and post a 4-0 victory over the  Prince of Peace Irish.

The game remained scoreless until the 51st minute when Ty Parker knocked in a goal  . Francesco Aliprandini  scored off a Parker assist in the 65th minute.

Aliprandini in the 72 minute scored another goal off a Julian Nam assist

 Parker added his second goal off Aliprandini an assist in the 74th minute to end it 4-0.  

 Francesco Aliprandini 2-goals , 2assists

 Ty Parker 2-goals, assist

 Matt Brinker 7 saves in goal for Marquette