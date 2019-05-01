Girls
Clinton 4
Marquette 3
At Felderman Park;
The Marquette girls stepped up a class in competition and lost a tough match to Clinton High school 4-3. The match was scoreless at the half.
Clinton scored first in the 44th minute off a PK. One minute later Miranda off an assist from Delaney Banowetz tied it at 1-1. The visitors then added goals in the 54& 67th minute and an own goal by Marquette made it 4-1.
Marquette answered with a Juliana Penniston break away goal off a fine pass from Holly Kremer i the same minute. Miranda Peters added a goal in the 70th minute off an assist from Penniston, that ended the scoring at 4-3.
Miramda Peters 2-assist, 2-goals,Juliana Penniston , assist - goal
Holly Kremer 2-assists
Penniston 12-saves in goal, Audrey Wedeking 5-saves in goal
Marquette 4
Northeast 1
At Felderman Park:
Marquette girls met up with a 1A school and came away with a 4-1 victory.
Marquette picked up goals from Juliana Penniston 12th minute, assisted from Miranda Peters and Peters in the 24th minute assisted by Holly Kremer
Up 2-0 Marquette got goals from Kremer in the 58th minute and Kremer in the 64th minute off a fine pass from Miranda Peters. The Rebels scored their goal between Marquette’s final two goals for a 4-1 final.
Miranda Peters goal, 2 assists, Holly Kremer 2-goals -assist, Penniston goal. Audrey Wedeking 6-saves, Penniston 3saves
Boys
Marquette 4
Prince of Peace 0
At Felderman Park:
Two teams that played a scoreless first half saw the Marquette boys turn up the offense and post a 4-0 victory over the Prince of Peace Irish.
The game remained scoreless until the 51st minute when Ty Parker knocked in a goal . Francesco Aliprandini scored off a Parker assist in the 65th minute.
Aliprandini in the 72 minute scored another goal off a Julian Nam assist
Parker added his second goal off Aliprandini an assist in the 74th minute to end it 4-0.
Francesco Aliprandini 2-goals , 2assists
Ty Parker 2-goals, assist
Matt Brinker 7 saves in goal for Marquette
