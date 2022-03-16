Bellevue native and University of Dubuque Head Coach Robbie Sieverding was recently named the 2021-22 American Rivers Conference All-Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches:
Sieverding, the 17th head coach in the history of the program, was selected to lead the University of Dubuque men's basketball program in September of 2007. Prior to becoming Head Coach he served as an Assistant for the men's basketball program. During his time at The University of Dubuque the men's basketball program has made significant improvements in the highly competitive American Rivers Conference (formerly Iowa Conference) with three Tournament titles and two regular season titles.
Coach Sieverding led the 2015-16 team to a regular season title which marked the first in nearly three decades. UD also won two Iowa Conference tournament titles and earned NCAA national berths in 2013 and 2015. The 2016 class left as the winningest class in program history with 84 total wins, including three straight 21+ win seasons and a school record 23 victories in 2014-15. Coach Sieverding also led the 2020-21 team to an undefeated 14-0 season winning both the Conference and Tournament Championship. The 2021 team finished the season ranked 7th in the country which is the highest ranking in Spartan basketball history.
During his 14 seasons at the University of Dubuque, Sieverding has coached 29 All-Conference players (3 MVP’s, 3 Defensive Players of the Year, 16-1st Team, 13-2nd Team, and 10-Honorable Mention). He has also coached the league’s top scorer in seven different seasons and the league's top rebounder once.
Sieverding earned his 100th win in his 6th season at the helm, making him the fastest coach in UD history to 100 wins. He also reached the 200 win milestone on January 12, 2019 against Buena Vista. He currently sits second on the all-time wins list behind Coach Jon Davison who has 372 career wins.
Sieverding is a native of Bellevue, Iowa, and attended Marquette High School. In the tri-states, Sieverding is among the all-time great scorers. He finished with 1,957 points and still has the record for most points in a game with 62 vs. Olin on Feb. 2, 1996. He was named Telegraph-Herald Player of the Year for the 1996-97 season. In 2014, Sieverding was inducted into the Iowa High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
During his collegiate career, Sieverding played basketball at Marshalltown Community College from 1997-1998, and transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where he played from 1998-2002. He received All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2000 and 2002; along with finishing his career sixth on the UNI All-Time scoring list, as well as sixth on the UNI All-Time assist list in just three seasons.
Sieverding received his Bachelor of Arts degree along with a coaching minor in 2002 from the University of Northern Iowa. He completed his Masters degree in Athletic Administration in May of 2007. He lives in Dubuque with his wife Erin and daughters Kylie and Jayda.
