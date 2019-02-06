Weather Alert

...MORE FREEZING PRECIPITATION FOR THE AREA... .A SATURATED ATMOSPHERE WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS EASTERN IOWA, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS THROUGH MID-MORNING. STARTING LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE A BREAK IN THE FREEZING PRECIPITATION. STARTING LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO THURSDAY THE NEXT WINTER SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF FREEZING PRECIPITATION TO MUCH OF THE AREA WITH THE HEAVIEST AMOUNTS OCCURRING TONIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS MORNING FOLLOWED BY DRY WEATHER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. TOTAL ICE AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH ON THURSDAY. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON COUNTY. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS COUNTY. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE LIKELY DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL COULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/QUADCITIES &&