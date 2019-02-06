Girls
Bellevue 62
Northeast 39
At Bellevue:
A severe winter weather break forcing game cancellations didn’t seem to bother the Comet girls as they started fast against the Northeast Rebels and went on to a 62-39 win pushing their season record to 17-1 last week.
Lindsey Banowetz scored half of her game high 18 pts Sally Paulsen added 8 and Giana Michels seven in the first half giving the Comets a 32-16 lead.
Bellevue built a 53-25 lead in the third quarter when the reserves took the floor.
Banowetz led all scores with her 18 pts, Michels added 12-points and 10 assists, Alyssa Rubel 12 points hitting four out of five three point attempts.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 18 14 19 11-62
Northeast 6 10 9 13 -39
Scoring
Bellevue (62)-
Lindsey Banowetz 18, Giana Michels 12, Alyssa Rubel 12, Sally Paulsen 8, Brianna Laughlin 2, Teresa Paulsen 4, Maddie Schmidt 2,Juliana Penniston 2, Kailey Miller 2 Totals 25, 4-7 62
Northeast(39)-
B. Mangelsen 2, G. Scott 6, N. Hildebrandt 2, A. Ehlers 8, J. Smith 6, M. Petersen 1, . C Abbott 4, E. Fowler 10. Totals 12 13-19 39
3-pt goals- NE- Ehlers 2, B Rubel 4, Michels 2, Banowetz 2
Camanche 39
Bellevue 36
At Camanche:
A game that was played pretty well early on turned ugly late in the 2nd quarter when Comets players went ice-cold from the floor. They were still getting good looks (maybe hurrying shots) but nothing would go down and the lead they had slowly began to disappear.
The Indians closed to with in four by 3rd quarter’s end.
The Comets couldn’t buy a basket and the Indians hit shot after shot before a deep three tied it at 33 with 2-minutes to play.
The momentum with Indians they went up 36-33 before a steal by Kailey Miller cut it to 36-35. Missed opportunities then forced the Comets to foul and the Indians hit their free throws to hold on for a 39-36 victory.
The Comets had a chance to tie with 8-seconds left but good look bounced off the rim for a 39-36 Indian victory. The team looked in shock as shot after shot would not go down.
Lindsey Banowetz 14 points and Giana Michels 11 points, led the Comets, Michels added 10 rebounds to her points.
The loss drops Bellevue to 17-2 and they need to win out to tie for a conference title.
Scoring summary Camanche 6 6 14 13-39
Bellevue 14 10 8 4 -36
Scoring
Bellevue (36)
Lindsey Banowetz 14, Giana Michels 11, Kailey Miller 3, Alyssa Rubel 6 Teresa Paulsen 1Totals 14 5-6 36
3-pt goals B. Michels, Rubel 2
Boys Scores
At Bellevue:
The Bellevue boys suffered a tough loss to Northeast in the final 50-seconds. They had a one point lead and could not add to it in a 51-47 loss.
They fell behind early trailing 12-4, The defense stepped up they slowly closed it to 14-12. They took their first lead at 16-14 and led at halftime 26-22.
The game in the second half turned into a back& forth contest and stayed that way right down to the last seconds. Neither team could forge more then a one possesion lead until the final score. There were 4-ties and four lead changes in the final period.
Scoring summary
Northeast 12 10 15 16-51
Bellevue 4 22 10 11-47
Scoring
Bellevue (47)-
Trevor Hager 11, Colby Sieverding 9. Riley Konrardy 3, Paxton Felderman 15, Trey Daugherty 9/Totals 17 7-11 47
Northeast (51)-
D.Bickfords 4, D.Stevensen 13, B. Hoyer 8, C. Hughes 5, G. Rickertsen 6, T. McAleer 2, V. Swanton 1, D. Stoll 12
3-pt goals- B.Daugherty, P. Felderman 2, C,Sieverding 3, NE- Stevensen, Hughes, Rickertsen, Stoll 3
Camanche 78
Bellevue 41
At Camanche:
The Indians raced out to a 20-8 lead setting the outcome early in a 78-41 win over the Comets. The lead was 43-14 at the half and ended 78-41. Trey Daugherty scored 11-pts and Colby Sieverding added 10 for Bellevue. The Indians had four players in double-figures led by Cam Soenksen‘s 20 points.
The loss drops Bellevue to 3-16 with two games to play before tournament play starts at Northeast Feb. 11.
