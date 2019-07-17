Marquette
Marquette 10-6
Midland 9-0
At Cole Park:
The Marquette boys swept a double-header from Midland 10-9 and 6-0
Game one was won 10-9 by Marquette on a walk-off hit from Carson Michels.
Aza Berthel earned the wining relief of Ethan Pfiffner and Danny Koos. Zach Templeton was 3x4, and Berthel 2x5 to key the offense.
In game two, Ethan Pfiffner went 3x4. Christian Prull , Joe Anderson and Brady Templeton combined on the shutout with Prull getting the win.
The Mohawks boys ran into a hot team in North Linn and were swept 9-8 and 11-5 by the Lynx.
In game one, a Mohawk error allowed the wining run to score in the bottom of the seventh. Aza Berthel was the losing pitcher . Danny Koos went 2x4 and Joe Anderson hit a HR to lead the Mohawks on offense
Game two also went to the Lynx 11-5. They scored a run in every inning including a three run 4th to take a 9-4 lead. Aza Berthel was the losing pitcher in game two as well
.
Girls scores
The Marquette girls were swept by a hot North Linn team 13-3 and 10-0. Both games were shortened by the mercy rule. Emma Callaghan had 3-of the Mohawks six hits in the double-header. Grace Tath lost game #1 and Sunny North game #2
Bellevue games
Boys
Bellevue 9
Tipton 8
At the High school:
Riley Konrardy pitched seven strong innings and Cole Swartz came on in the eighth to get the win.
On offense Konrardy went 2x4, Brandon Kafer 2x3 , 2 RBIs and C. Swartz 1x3, 3 RBIs.
Girls scores
Tipton 6
Bellevue 2
At Bellevue: The Comets banged out a season high 10-hits scoring but two runs in the 6-2 seven inning loss. Adyson Nemmers 2x4, Ashley Nemmers 2x4 and Paige Deppe 2x4 led the offense. Erin Sprank took the loss
Monticello 15
Bellevue 0
At Cole Park:
The Comets were out-hit 15-1 in a game ended by the mercy rule 15-0. Kenna Duesing had the only Comet hit . Erin Sprank was the losing pitcher. Game #2 was cancelled due to weather.
Non conference
Midland 9
Bellevue 4
At Cole Park:
In a seven inning game that saw teams seeking a victory the visiting Eagles banged out ten hits in a 9-4 victory.
The Comets had six hits Paige Deppe went 2x3, G. Dunn 2x3. 2 RBIs for Bellevue. Riley Pickett added 2 RBIs. Erin Sprank took the loss.
(Sports reporter Willie Frieburger was on vacation July 1 through July 6).
