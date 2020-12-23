113
Will Steinbeck (6-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Trace Gephart (North Scott) 7-0 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-9 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie) 16-4 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-9 (Fall 1:03)
152
Casey Tath (10-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 10-5 won by decision over Brady Schaul (West Delaware, Manchester) 6-4 (Dec 6-5)
Quarterfinal - Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware, Manchester) 12-0 won by fall over Casey Tath (Bellevue) 10-5 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 2 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 10-5 won by decision over Luke Elgin (North Scott) 7-4 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Semi - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 10-5 won by fall over Carson Hunter (Midland) 10-4 (Fall 2:38)
5th Place Match - Colton Cruse (Wilton) 16-4 won by decision over Casey Tath (Bellevue) 10-5 (Dec 10-4)
170
Jayden Keane (4-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Street (Creston/O-M) 14-9 won by decision over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 (Dec 7-5)
Cons. Round 1 - Mason Luckritz (Clinton) 1-2 won by decision over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 (Dec 8-6)
182
Jacob Waller (15-3) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 15-3 won by fall over Colin Grau (Maquoketa) 4-6 (Fall 1:23)
Quarterfinal - Cayden Miller (Midland) 11-2 won by fall over Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 15-3 (Fall 3:09)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 15-3 won by fall over Karson Willey (Wilton) 9-8 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Semi - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 15-3 won by fall over Carter Kruse (Maquoketa Valley) 9-7 (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 15-3 won by fall over Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie) 17-5 (Fall 1:05)
195
Jack Hiland (7-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Sawyer Falck (West Delaware, Manchester) 2-2 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 7-8 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Mitchell Howard (Central DeWitt) 4-10 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 7-8 (Fall 1:01)
220
Ryder Michels (5-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Rushford (Midland) 6-7 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 5-6 (Fall 3:38)
Cons. Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 5-6 won by fall over Nate Schneckloth (North Scott) 5-4 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Semi - Devin Luskey (Central DeWitt) 6-4 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 5-6 (Fall 1:34)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.