Class 2A State XC
At North Fayette:
Members of the Bellevue High School Cross Country team continued their success by sending three individuals to compete in the Class 2A State boys and girls meet.
Brady Griebel will represent the boys for the third consecutive time by clocking a 16:36 to finish second to the state’s top-ranked runner, Caleb Shumaker of Tipton who ran 16:27.
Girls advancing are Gabby Williamson (second time) a sophomore who ran 8th in the regional in 21:25. Freshman Delaney Dunne ran 12th in regionals with a 21:36 qualifying as a freshman for the Comets.
The Comet boys finished seventh with 155 points in the team race that Tipton won with 26 total points.
Team members: 2nd- Brady Griebel in 16:36, 22nd Sam Dunne,32nd-Aiden Onken, 49th- Abe Steinbeck, 50th- Marcus Anderson,52nd- Jake Bormann, 62nd- Jake Steinbeck
Marquette Girls 6th
Marquette boys and girls teams ran, but illness slowed the girls in a 6th place finish
Team members: 18th- Holly Beauchamp, 21st-Kaylee Koos, 40th Allison Kettmann, 53rd- Miranda Peters, 67th- Molly Muenster, 81st- Halle Kilburg
Marquette boys 22nd
Team members- 87th-Nic Hager, 113th - Parker Mueller, 141st-Trevor Klein, 146th -Nolan Tracy, 151st- Ethan Desotel
