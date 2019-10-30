Class 2A State XC

 At North Fayette:

Members of the Bellevue High School Cross Country team continued their success by sending three individuals  to compete in the Class 2A State boys and girls meet.

 Brady Griebel will represent the boys for the third consecutive time  by clocking a 16:36 to finish second to the state’s top-ranked runner, Caleb Shumaker of Tipton who ran 16:27.

 Girls advancing   are Gabby Williamson (second time)  a sophomore who ran 8th in the regional in 21:25. Freshman Delaney Dunne ran 12th in regionals with a 21:36 qualifying as a freshman for the Comets.

  The Comet boys finished seventh with 155 points in the team race that Tipton won with 26 total points.

Team members:  2nd- Brady Griebel in 16:36, 22nd Sam Dunne,32nd-Aiden Onken, 49th- Abe Steinbeck, 50th- Marcus Anderson,52nd- Jake Bormann, 62nd- Jake Steinbeck   

Marquette Girls 6th

 Marquette boys and girls teams ran, but  illness slowed the girls in a 6th place finish

Team members: 18th- Holly Beauchamp, 21st-Kaylee Koos, 40th Allison Kettmann, 53rd- Miranda Peters, 67th- Molly Muenster, 81st- Halle Kilburg

 Marquette boys 22nd

Team  members- 87th-Nic Hager, 113th - Parker Mueller, 141st-Trevor Klein, 146th -Nolan Tracy, 151st- Ethan Desotel