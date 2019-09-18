 East Buchanan 3

 Marquette 0

At Winthrop:

Marquette girls lost a tough Tri-Rivers Conference match to East Buchanan in three sets..  The scores were 25-19, 24-19, and 27-25.

   The Mohawks rallied from deficits in all three sets before ultimately faltering late in all three .

 In game #1 the Mohawks had the set tied 18-18 before the Bucs ran off to the 6-point  25-19 victory. They held a lead in game #2 before the Bucs rallied to a 25-22 victory. In game three Marquette staved off six match points before falling 27-25.

Williamsburg Invitational

 At Williamsburg:

 The Mohawks took on a group of new schools in the Williamsburg Tourney  playing West Liberty, Nevada, Centerville and the host school Williamsburg.

 The first match saw West Liberty defeat the Mohawks 25-11, 25-5 using strong outside hitting. Nevada won in two sets using their outside hitting to score 25-8, 25-8 wins

 The third match  saw the Mohawks respond with a 25-11  first set victory over Centerville. Centerville fought back to win sets two & three 25-10 and 17-15. The Mohawks then lost in two sets to host team Williamsburg 25-13, 25-20. . They play their home opener against Central City on Thursday.

  Marquette stat leaders

Kills-

Kelsey Gerlach13, Holly Kremer 12

Assists-

 Emma Callaghan 25

Aces- Emma Callaghan 5, Holly Kremer 4

 Digs- Elise Kilburg 37

 Cascade 3

Bellevue1

At Cascade:

 The Comets lost a hard fought four set match to conference rival Cascade.  The scores went 21-25, 22-25,25-15,and18-25 Cougars.

  The Comets were led by Lindsey Banowetz with 12-kills, 3-ace serve, Kylie Pickett 9-kills, and Shayla Oster five -kills 2-aces . Brin Daugherty had 28-assists,11-digs and Paige Klein 20-digs . The loss moves the Comets to 8-5 with a big tournament at Camanche this week.

 Camanche Invitational

 At Camanche:

 The Comet girls finished third in the Invitational winning three matches while losing two.  The Comets lost to Davenport North21-18, 21-16, Mediapolis 21-9,21-19.

 Their wins were   over Easton Valley in three sets 18-21.21-12and15-10, Northeast21-17,21-17 and Camanche 21-19, 21-16.

 Lindsey Banowetz knocked down 25-kills, 6-blocks,  Shayla Oster 19-kills, 6-blocks, Brin Daugherty 18 kills, 70-assists, 29-digs. Paige Klein 7-aces, 20-digs and 17 assists.

 The results move the Comets  record to 11-7 for the year.

 “  Shayla Oster and Lindsey Banowetz led the way offensively with their aggressive play at the net,” commented Coach Jodi Heim.