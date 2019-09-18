East Buchanan 3
Marquette 0
At Winthrop:
Marquette girls lost a tough Tri-Rivers Conference match to East Buchanan in three sets.. The scores were 25-19, 24-19, and 27-25.
The Mohawks rallied from deficits in all three sets before ultimately faltering late in all three .
In game #1 the Mohawks had the set tied 18-18 before the Bucs ran off to the 6-point 25-19 victory. They held a lead in game #2 before the Bucs rallied to a 25-22 victory. In game three Marquette staved off six match points before falling 27-25.
Williamsburg Invitational
At Williamsburg:
The Mohawks took on a group of new schools in the Williamsburg Tourney playing West Liberty, Nevada, Centerville and the host school Williamsburg.
The first match saw West Liberty defeat the Mohawks 25-11, 25-5 using strong outside hitting. Nevada won in two sets using their outside hitting to score 25-8, 25-8 wins
The third match saw the Mohawks respond with a 25-11 first set victory over Centerville. Centerville fought back to win sets two & three 25-10 and 17-15. The Mohawks then lost in two sets to host team Williamsburg 25-13, 25-20. . They play their home opener against Central City on Thursday.
Marquette stat leaders
Kills-
Kelsey Gerlach13, Holly Kremer 12
Assists-
Emma Callaghan 25
Aces- Emma Callaghan 5, Holly Kremer 4
Digs- Elise Kilburg 37
Cascade 3
Bellevue1
At Cascade:
The Comets lost a hard fought four set match to conference rival Cascade. The scores went 21-25, 22-25,25-15,and18-25 Cougars.
The Comets were led by Lindsey Banowetz with 12-kills, 3-ace serve, Kylie Pickett 9-kills, and Shayla Oster five -kills 2-aces . Brin Daugherty had 28-assists,11-digs and Paige Klein 20-digs . The loss moves the Comets to 8-5 with a big tournament at Camanche this week.
Camanche Invitational
At Camanche:
The Comet girls finished third in the Invitational winning three matches while losing two. The Comets lost to Davenport North21-18, 21-16, Mediapolis 21-9,21-19.
Their wins were over Easton Valley in three sets 18-21.21-12and15-10, Northeast21-17,21-17 and Camanche 21-19, 21-16.
Lindsey Banowetz knocked down 25-kills, 6-blocks, Shayla Oster 19-kills, 6-blocks, Brin Daugherty 18 kills, 70-assists, 29-digs. Paige Klein 7-aces, 20-digs and 17 assists.
The results move the Comets record to 11-7 for the year.
“ Shayla Oster and Lindsey Banowetz led the way offensively with their aggressive play at the net,” commented Coach Jodi Heim.
